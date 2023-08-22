RHONY season 14 episode 6: Recap and more details explored

RHONY dropped season 14's sixth episode "Anniversorry, Not Sorry", on August 20, 2023. As with every episode this franchise offers its audience, this one comes with its own drama. While the limelight was on Erin Lichy's 10th anniversary celebration, the episode brought back some old memories and shocking new revelations. The ladies rehashed the age-old 'cackling h*g' issue between Jessel and Erin, while Jenna presented new insight into her love life. Jenna reported she had broken up with her partner, leaving the cast in disbelief.

With everything that led up to Erin's party, and the twists at the event itself, audiences were in for entertainment galore. There was also a guest appearance by Erin's sister, Kelley, who confronted the RHONY cast.

RHONY: Before, during, and after the anniversary party

'Anniversorry, Not Sorry' was meant to be a wholesome episode celebrating the love of Erin & Abraham Lichy, where they were set to renew their vows. But as history has proven before, with the Real Housewives franchise, no event is ever drama-free. While the RHONY episode focuses on the party and conversation around it, it also left its audience with some noteworthy reality TV moments to look back on.

Jessel Taank and Pavit have hilarious banter about pre-school admissions for their twins, Kai and Rio.

Jessel can be seen growing frustrated with Pavit, as she states he is not taking the process as seriously as she is. On seeing the high price-tag attached to the school, Pavit questions its value.

"Are you crazy? $62,000 for what? Coloring?"

Jessel, however, believes that, in New York City, the school children gain their education from who they attend school with. She wants to give her children the ability to network with the kids of tech giants and celebrities, while also learning Mandarin.

Jessel is also known for her backhanded comment about the RHONY ladies during their trip to the Hamptons, where she called them "cackling h*gs", leaving the group with resurfacing problems. Jessel and Brynn were seen discussing the invite for Erin's party, with the former stating the invite looks like it's cluttered with sponsors, while the latter mentions not recognizing anyone on the list, leading into a cheeky comment.

"It was like a Coachella poster."

The two also go on to point out how almost every housewife in the group has, at some point, had arguments or problematic situations with Erin, calling her out as the only common link and the root of the problems.

Around the time of this discussion, Erin is also seen having her own heart-to-heart with Ubah. While discussing an event hosted by Jessel, Ubah appreciated Erin for attending it, despite Erin's past issues with the RHONY cast member.

"If I didn't come, it would leave kind of... it would send like a bad message."

Erin makes her intention of burying the hatchet and moving forward clear, even though she does feel oddly about another comment made by Jessel.

It was finally time for the much-awaited 10th anniversary soirée at the Hall des Lumières. It proved to be an elegant affair, with some much-needed, unexpected twists to cut through the awkwardness.

Jenna Lyons makes a revelation to the RHONY cast, about her recent breakup with Cass Bird. The group points out an attractive man in the crowd, of whom even Jenna takes notice. Prior to this episode, cast members believed she was still in a relationship. However, when Sai questioned her, asking if she would be interested in a man again, she had a positive response.

Both Sai and Jessel console and comfort her upon hearing about the split, with Sai offering her a rather unconventional way to unwind.

As the night progresses, unentertained by the long toasts, the RHONY women get into an unexpected confrontation with Erin's sister, Kelley. She calls them out for disrespecting the speakers by not paying attention, and Brynn responds to her with mockery.

Pescatarian Sai grew hungrier as what was on offer did not cater to her dietary preferences. She then exited the party and headed to Nobu without bidding the host farewell. Erin was visibly upset by this behavior and made it known to the RHONY women, following which they all went on to document this historical moment at the photobooth.

RHONY will return with another episode on August 27, 2023, available to stream live on the Bravo App and www.NBC.com