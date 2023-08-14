Real Housewives of New York (RHONY) season 14 aired a brand new episode this week on Sunday, August 13, 2023. The episode started at Sai's house where Brynn opened up a little more about her past and family.

While her friends rallied around her, they soon diverted their attention to other topics such as Jessel Taank's "cackling h*gs" comment toward the girls which led to a little tension.

Soon after the Brynsgiving, Erin and Jessel decided to meet and discuss their issues. But they didn't make a lot of headway and Taank ended up saying that she doesn't have time for "fake friends".

Fans react to RHONY Jessel and Erin's argument (Image via Twitter/@TeresasForehea1)

Fans took to social media to chime in about the argument and noted that the RHONY cast members are "so bothered by each other" and called them "annoying."

"Shouldn't be friends": RHONY fans react to Erin and Jessel's argument in season 14

In Real Housewives of New York (RHONY) season 14's latest episode, titled Fashionably Absent, Jessel and Erin's friendship saw cracks. The episode started with a lot of vulnerability as Brynn opened up about her past a little more and broke down in tears.

The cast rallied around her as they cried with her before the conversation took a turn in a different direction.

Jessel asked the cast if they were free the upcoming Thursday and told them that she was hosting a little event at her house for a designer that she represents.

She noted that it was going to be casual and the proceeds were going to be donated to a charity in India to help build schools.

As the RHONY cast members were taking digs at Erin and having fun, she said that not having adequate toilet paper was "better than being cackling h*gs in the Hamptons."

As Sai "cack-cack-cacked" in response, Erin noted that it was mean for Jessel to call her and Jenna cackling h*ags. Jessel asked her what she meant and explained that she joking.

The two RHONY cast member had a little back-and-forth discussing whether or not it was actually funny and Jessel justified her actions by saying that "Brits are crude."

She further told the cameras that Erin is a cat who is waiting to pounce on everything that Jessel says.

Erin noted that Jessel says whatever she wants, whenever she wants, and that the RHONY season 14 cast member doesn't think about the repercussions.

She later confronted Jessel about the Hamptons trip and noted that she looked annoyed the entire time that they were there.

Jessel noted that she missed her children while they were away and that it was the first or the second time that she had been away from the twins since giving birth.

Brynn pointed out that when they headed back to the city, she complained all day about wanting to be with her children but went out in the evening.

Soon after, the two met for coffee to talk about their differences, but things didn't go exactly as planned. Erin believed that maybe Jessel realized that she was being "annoying AF" during the trip and wanted to apologize.

The fashion publicist explained her aloofness when they spoke about Erin's grandmother's passing in the previous episode and said that she didn't know about it.

She added that she noticed she wasn't her usual warm self and wanted to make sure that everything was okay between the two of them. The two attempted to talk about their issues and leave their past behind, but things didn't get sorted completely.

Fans react to Jessel and Erin's argument (Image via Twitter)

Fans took to Twitter to chime in about the argument and noted that they shouldn't be friends.

RHONY season 14 will return next Sunday with a brand new episode.