"Heartbreaking": RHONY fans support Brynn Whitfield as she opens up about her past in season 14 episode 4

Real Housewives of New York (RHONY) season 14 aired a brand new episode this week on Sunday, August 6, 2023. During the segment, the cast made their way back to New York as the holidays were approaching and opened up about their Thanksgiving plans.

While at the Hamptons, Brynn Whitfield told the cast that she always spent the holiday with her boyfriends and their families because she didn't really have a family of her own. Back in New York, the cast member went to a salon where she elaborated on growing up biracial in an all-white household.

Towards the end of the episode, Sai De Silva threw a "Brynngiving" to take Brynn's mind off of things and cheer her up. However, the emphasis on the holiday seemed to bring a lot of things for the RHONY cast member as she broke down in tears.

Fans took to social media to support her for opening up about her difficult past. They noted that hearing what she went through was "heartbreaking."

RHONY fans rally around Brynn after an emotional episode

Real Housewives of New York (RHONY) season 14 aired a brand new episode on Sunday, August 6, 2023. During the segment, while the cast members spent one last morning in The Hamptons, they discussed their upcoming Thanksgiving Day plans. Erin noted that Abe's mother was hosting a dinner, following which, the cast got talking about relatives in general.

When one of the cast members pointed out that relatives often drop by unannounced during the holidays, Brynn noted that she would love for relatives to drop by her house unannounced.

Brynn Whitfield told the cast that growing up she didn't have a proper family, due to which, she often spent Thanksgiving with her boyfriend and their families. The RHONY cast member told the cameras that she grew up in Indiana with her siblings.

She noted that since her parents weren't really in the picture, her mother's mother legally adopted her and her siblings and raised them.

Later in the episode, Brynn went to the salon where she opened up about her past a little more. While in conversation with her hairdresser, she elaborated about growing up biracial in an all-white household. She noted that her mother was white and her father was black and while her grandmother did her best to raise three children, her hair often ended up getting neglected.

The RHONY cast members admitted that she wished that she didn't ever start using relaxers in her hair, but her grandmother wouldn't know what to do with her hair otherwise. She further added that because her father was not in the picture, she never had a strong Black community growing up.

She added that when she grew up a little, her grandmother would drop her off at Bradley's, a salon that catered to black folks and that she would stay there all day, as it was her only connection to a Black community.

Sai De Silva later decided to do a "Friendsgiving" at her house to celebrate Brynn and called it "Brynnsgiving." However, the attempt to mask their feelings with alcohol failed and the RHONY cast member ended up feeling overwhelmed.

Sai noted that she wanted to set up something special for Brynn, and Erin asked her how she was feeling. Brynn on her part, didn't want to talk about it and while holding back tears, she noted that she doesn't want to do it.

"We can't talk about any of that today," she said in a confessional.

When Sai explained to the cast that the RHONY cast member gets "super emotional" around the holidays, Brynn noted that it's because she doesn't have a family. She added that she does, but "most of 'em are a**holes."

She eventually shared a little bit about her family and told the RHONY season 14 cast that her mother had children as a teenager and had her own issues. She also added that her father was older.

"The only time my siblings and I lived with my parents was the first six months of my life. And we lived in like, you know, Section 8 housing, whatever. It wasn't a good situation. We were poor as f*ck. Welfare, food stamps, everything," she said.

She then continued:

"They got into some trouble. I mean it was more so my dad doing all that stuff and the bad stuff, this is like, super, super, f*cked up. There was like, abuse, and neglect, and like, I wasn't picked up for, like, six days or that my diaper wasn't changed."

She later told the producers that it's fine for her to talk about how hurt she was because the two people who were supposed to love her, didn't.

Fans were left feeling emotional after hearing Brynn's story

Those who watched the episode took to social media to comfort the cast member and noted that her story was heartbreaking.

Brandy Miller @writergal_06 My heart goes out to Brynn. I can relate to some of her story.. My dad was never a part of my life including his family and some of my mom's. It was brave of her to open up about what she went through #RHONY

Bravo No Getter @CountessGPS I so relate to Brynn. I don’t want people to ask me how I am because the dam might burst. But I’ll be there for other people. #RHONY

RHONY season 14 will return next week on Sunday on Bravo.