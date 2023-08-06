RHONY season 14 episode 4 release date, air time, and plot 

Real Housewives of New York (RHONY) is set to return to screens with a brand new episode this week. In the upcoming segment, Brynn Whitfield opens up about her past, growing up as a biracial child, while cracks between Jessel and her husband's relationship start to surface. The synopsis of the upcoming episode reads:

"Back in the city, Erin checks in on a renovation and Ubah consults her mentor for business advice; Jessel addresses intimacy issues with her husband and Jenna shares with Erin what Jessel really thought of the trip."

Tune in on Sunday, August 6, at 9 pm ET to watch the upcoming segment of RHONY on Bravo.

Brynn Whitfield gets candid about her childhood in RHONY season 14 episode 4

Real Housewives of New York (RHONY) season 14 is set to air a brand new episode on Bravo, titled The Most Brynnteresting Girl in the Room. In the upcoming segment, the girls make their way back to New York after spending one last morning in The Hamptons.

In a promo uploaded to social media, the season 14 cast gathers for breakfast where they talk about their holiday plans. Erin opens up about her Thanksgiving plans, and she tells them that she's going to have a big dinner with her family. She notes that her husband's mother can be a little overbearing at times, which prompts Brynn to talk about her past.

The RHONY newbie notes that she would love to have an overbearing mother since she never had one. She also notes that she would love to have relatives drop by unannounced.

"I've never had, like a real family."

She adds that she never really had parents, so she would always spend Thanksgiving with her exes and their families. She further tells the cameras that she grew up in Indiana with her brother and her sister and that her parents weren't in the picture.

She explains that her mother's mother legally adopted her and her siblings so "she's mom" to the RHONY cast member. Jenna further asks Brynn who would she introduce a potential love interest from her family and she replies, "my brother."

Hearing about her story, Erin tells the cameras:

"I've always known that Brynn had a really rough history but I didn't realize it was this bad and it's heartbreaking because you can tell that she's upset about it."

In another promo, the RHONY cast member goes to get her hair done, and the hairdresser tells her that she loves her curly texture. She notes that while she hasn't used a relaxer in her hair for almost a decade, she wishes she could go back and never do it in the first place.

She adds that she had to do it when she was little because her grandmother was white and was raising three biracial children and that her hair was a task. She mentions that her "poor Grandma" didn't know how to figure it out.

"My mom's mom raised me. My mom's white, my dad's black. My father and his family, never in the picture. I definitely missed out on, I think having the support and exposure to a strong Black community."

