"President was rightfully elected": RHONY star Erin Lichy responds to speculations of her donating to "Stop the Steal"

The Real Housewives of New York (RHONY) recently premiered and featured a new cast of New York women. One of the cast members is Erin Lichy, a real estate agent and interior designer.

Recently, a Reddit post from last year regarding the Bravo show's political donations started making the rounds on social media. This led to one TikTok creator speculating that Erin Lichy donated to former president Donald Trump's Stop the Steal campaign.

According to the Federal Election Commission's website, the RHONY star made four donations to Winred during November 2020, all amounting to $100. In a statement on Monday, July 31, 2023, Erin denied the donations.

"I do not deny the election and have never supported Stop the Steal. I unequivocally believe that the 2020 presidential election was fair and the president was rightfully elected," she said.

RHONY cast member Erin Lichy tells fans she's open to having a conversation

On Monday, July 31, 2023, the RHONY season 14 cast member said via a statement to Us Weekly that she never supported the campaign.

The statement read:

"Regarding the hateful and misinformed social commentary going on about me, I'd like to dispel these false narratives before they continue any further. I do not deny the election and have never supported 'Stop the Steal.'"

While this was Lichy's first official acknowledgment of the issue, she previously took to social media to address the speculation when fans started asking about the video online. They flooded her posts with questions about the same.

The RHONY season 14 star told fans the claims were untrue and noted that she was "happy to answer questions through DMs" as long as they were "open."

RHONY airs new episodes every Sunday

The Real Housewives of New York is currently in season 14, which airs new episodes every Sunday. The cast of the Bravo show includes Erin Lichy, Jenna Lyons, Brynn Whitfield, Jessel Taank, Ubah Hassan, and Sai De Silva.

During the latest episode of the show, the cast members were in the Hamptons at Erin Lichy's house. Although Brynn joined them a day later, a lot of drama ensued on both days.

On day one, Jenna Lyons brought the cast members lingerie, but Jessel Taank didn't like her gift and was vocal about it. The next day at dinner, the cast grilled her about the same thing and noted that she was rude. While she tried to say that she was joking, Erin pointed out that it wasn't nice, and Jenna added that it didn't feel great to hear her talk that way about the gift.

RHONY season 14 will return on Sunday with a brand new episode.