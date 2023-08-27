RHONY season 14 mid-season trailer: Major revelations and bombshells

There's a lot of drama going on in season 14 of The Real Housewives of New York City (RHONY). Now that the midseason trailer has arrived, the housewives are discussing a new topic. Brynn Whitfield, Erin Lichy, Sai de Silva, Jessel Taank, and Ubah Hassan were seen questioning Jenna Lyons in this trailer.

Jenna went to Anguilla on her own because she wanted to be in business class, according to the other housewives. As Jenna expressed her shock, Sai de Silva firmly accused her of wanting to fly business class.

Pavit Randhawa and Jessel Randhawa's s*x life was also discussed during this trailer.

In the midseason trailer of RHONY, a double date scene was shown featuring Sai with her husband David Craig, and Erin with her partner Abraham Lichy.

During this time, Erin asked her husband what he would do if they didn't have s*x for a year, and Lichy replied that he would have relations with other women.

Jessel questioned why she shared her personal life with other housewives after hearing all of these comments made by the housewives, according to Jessel:

"I think their immediate response was just like trying to figure out ways to get back to the bedroom, which is funny, but also, it’s not that easy.”

In RHONY season 14 midseason trailer, Jessel revealed she and her husband hadn't been “physically intimate” since the birth of their twins, which was two years ago.

Real Housewives of New York City (RHONY) season 14: Sai and Brynn Whitfield continue bickering

While Jessel Taank continues to have a positive attitude toward other housewives and their behavior, she shared with an outlet that it's hard to open up, but the housewives are there to support each other in the end.

“I think that this hasn’t been easy for anyone. You have to be sensitive to the fact that we’re all being so vulnerable, and we’re opening our entire lives to an audience, to people that we don’t know. Many people have challenges, going through things that are different to someone else, but yeah. We’re all gonna have each other’s back, I feel.”

This statement does not sit well with other housewives, as Sai and Brynn Whitfield's relationship continues to deteriorate.

During the midseason trailer of RHONY season 14, these two housewives were seen fighting over something the other said about someone. The reasons for their feud will be revealed in the upcoming episodes.

Additionally, the RHONY season 14 mid-season trailer shows tension developing between Erin Lichy and Ubah Hassan, as well as Jenna Lyons.

The next episode of the show's season 14 is titled You Wreath What You Sow and is scheduled for August 27, 2023. According to the synopsis of this upcoming episode:

“Sai helps Jenna cast models for her false eyelash line; Brynn helps her ex-fiancé shop for luxury classic cars; after keeping her IVF journey a secret, Jessel finally reveals her infertility struggles to her mother.”

Furthermore, based on the midseason trailer, some friendships will be tested and big announcements will be made during the upcoming episodes. Season 14 of the show, RHONY, has already released six episodes, which have been well-received by fans.

On August 24, 2023, Bravo will air the latest episode of The Real Housewives of New York City (RHONY) season 14 at 9 pm ET.