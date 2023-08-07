"Broke my heart": RHONY fans react to Ubah Hassan talking about late mother in season 14 episode 4

During RHONY season 14 episode 4 on August 6, 2023, a lot happened, including Ubah Hassan's emotional breakdown over the loss of her mother. During the episode, Ubah,who is currently the owner of a company named UBAHHOT, spoke briefly about the issues she is facing with her business.

In this episode, Ubha talked about how people in her culture support each other during difficult times, as well as how they can get "community help" from each other. Additionally, Ubah went emotional during this conversation, expressing her feelings of loneliness and her lack of knowledge about what to do.

In addition, she added that she no longer has her mother by her side, whereas before, whenever she encountered a difficult situation or was facing a problem, her mother was there to help her. Furthermore, she shared the following information in a personal interview:

“Growing up with a mother like mine, she was the boss…she was one who taught me everything was possible and I'm so grateful for that. My mom passed December 2012. People who have their mothers make sure you are in a very good term with them."

Fans on social media have been reacting constantly, expressing their sadness at seeing Ubah alone and missing her mother.

tom @thom_ahs It broke my heart seeing Ubah cry about feeling alone without her mother. I can’t imagine not having my mom around to give me advice and to give words of encouragement. I appreciate her being vulnerable and opening up about the difficulties about feeling alone. Love Ubah! #RHONY

The fans' reaction to Ubah Hassan's emotional breakdown in RHONY season 14 episode 4

There were many things happening during this episode of the show's 14th season, from Ubah Hassan speaking about her connection with her mother to Jessel sharing her marriage details. Based on the synopsis, it said:

“Back in the city, Erin checks in on a renovation and Ubah consults her mentor for business advice; Jessel addresses intimacy issues with her husband, and Jenna shares with Erin what Jessel really thought of the trip."

On Twitter, fans expressed their support for Ubah Hassan following the release of this episode. Here are some reactions from fans:

plainviewsue @plainviewsue What I love so much about #RHONY , besides the women, is the sharing of their childhoods. Sai and Brynn’s were heartbreaking. Erin showed how her upbringing influenced her career. Ubah’s tears about her mom.

Anna Sanchez @nannasbananas #RHONY pic.twitter.com/z8BSzfRkTG Geeezzz I’m ugly crying hearing Ubah lost her mother. She’s so right. Be on good terms. The lost really hurts

el mal desear. @RenePorto3 im so glad we learned more about them not ubah and brynn having me in tears this whole episodeim so glad we learned more about them #RHONY

morally corrupt maria resnick @BravoBishh #RHONY Ubah crying for her mom makes me so sad. I know what she means. You can have all the friends in the world but sometimes you just need your family and your mom. She’s doing amazing and to catch Oprah’s attention with your business is amazing. Keep it up Ubah!

The business inspiration for Ubah Hassan comes from her mother

The show's 14th season began on Sunday, July 16 with a whole new group of housewives: Sai De Silva, Ubah Hassan, Erin Dana Lichy, Jenna Lyons, Jessel Taank, and Brynn Whitfield. The show has already released a few episodes that have been well-received by fans. In Bravo's description of Ubah Hassan, the following is mentioned:

“Ubah Hassan is a Somalian model, philanthropist, and entrepreneur whose outgoing personality enters a room before she does. Channeling her zest for life, she's the creator of her personal hot sauce company, UBAHHOT, which she hopes is her ticket to making it big in New York.”

Further, it stated:

“After an initial boost from landing a spot on "Oprah's Favorite Things," she's looking to take her business to the next level, and due to her trying upbringing and desire for total control, she feels the pressure to do it all on her own without the help of investors.”

As a model, Ubah Hassan worked with brands such as Ralph Lauren, Oscar de la Renta, and Gucci before becoming a housewife. Moreover, she explained how her mother has been a major inspiration for starting a business during an interview with Forbes. In her words:

“Growing up, my mother had a corn farm in Somalia, she didn’t have money to pay people up front, so she would pay people by credit. And people would line up to work for her on credit because of how she treated them.”

As well as this, fans can watch the latest episode of RHONY season 14 on August 13, 2023, on Bravo titled Fashionably Absent.