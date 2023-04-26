"Indeed a masterpiece": K-drama fans rejoice as Taxi Driver 2 selected as South Korea's favorite TV series

On April 24, 2023, Gallup Korea officially announced that the revenge-thriller drama Taxi Driver 2 has been selected as South Korea's favorite broadcasting show that aired in the month of April. The South Korean website Gallup Korea or Gallup Korea Research Institute is well-known for conducting various public surveys on topics including entertainment, sports, politics, and more.

The institute recently conducted a survey titled South Korea's favorite broadcasting show programs in April and the hit Park Joon-woo and Lee-dan directorial rose to the top.

The much-loved K-drama revolves around the reunion of the Rainbow Taxi team as the group gathers to take revenge on behalf of the people who were wronged and were never provided justice.

K-drama fans were overjoyed after news of Taxi Driver 2 topping the public survey came to light and took to Twitter to express their thoughts.

About Taxi Driver (Image via def_urleadernim/Twitter)

Fans elated as Taxi Driver 2 tops survey conducted by Gallup Korea

Ven/#TheGlory @iam_loveee



1. Taxi Driver 2

2. Mr. Trot 2

3. In a survey conducted by Gallup Korea last April 18-20, 2023 of 1003 respondents, the following are the most favorite tv shows of Koreans:1. Taxi Driver 22. Mr. Trot 23. #TheGlory In a survey conducted by Gallup Korea last April 18-20, 2023 of 1003 respondents, the following are the most favorite tv shows of Koreans:1. Taxi Driver 22. Mr. Trot 23. #TheGlory https://t.co/HG1yj5Aeof

Taxi Driver 2 ranked first in the survey followed by Mr. Trot 2 and The Glory. The polls were conducted for individuals above the age of 18 from April 17 to 20. Fans were elated that Taxi Driver 2 succeeded in beating the smash hit The Glory. They are of the opinion that the show deserved this feat owing to its unique storyline that touched their hearts.

zai @joonsgenre the glory, ccir, oasis nd taxi driver 2 r the only worthy mentions of this year so far imo the glory, ccir, oasis nd taxi driver 2 r the only worthy mentions of this year so far imo

Rosh🫧| ALWAYS BIBLEBUILD @cruelsumett Taxi driver 2's first two episodes are both a masterpiece. The location, the fighting scenes, everything was perfect. Taxi driver 2's first two episodes are both a masterpiece. The location, the fighting scenes, everything was perfect.

sellthekids @sellthekids About to watch the masterpiece that is Taxi Driver...2 disc edition w/something called "screenplay" feature. About to watch the masterpiece that is Taxi Driver...2 disc edition w/something called "screenplay" feature.

cheret ᵗʰᵛ ⁱˢ ᵐʸ ᵖᵃˢˢⁱᵒⁿ @summerspringtae

2. Mister Trot 2

3. The Glory

**4. Jinnys Kitchen (Seojins)**



Congrats to the whole cast and production of Seojins! The show is well loved by korean gp 🏻 🏻 twitter.com/onlytthv/statu… zu⁷⁹ @onlytthv Seojin's ranks 4th as the fav program for Koreans. Thats so good for a variety show, literally it's competing with k-dramas Seojin's ranks 4th as the fav program for Koreans. Thats so good for a variety show, literally it's competing with k-dramas 🔥 https://t.co/JZwiaE64XS 1. Taxi Driver 22. Mister Trot 23. The Glory**4. Jinnys Kitchen (Seojins)**Congrats to the whole cast and production of Seojins! The show is well loved by korean gp 1. Taxi Driver 22. Mister Trot 23. The Glory**4. Jinnys Kitchen (Seojins)**Congrats to the whole cast and production of Seojins! The show is well loved by korean gp 👏🏻👏🏻 twitter.com/onlytthv/statu…

hera @taeriddle It’s only April and surprisingly i already got my current top 3 kdramas with 9/10 rate whew



1. Queenmaker 2. Taxi Driver 3. The Glory It’s only April and surprisingly i already got my current top 3 kdramas with 9/10 rate whew1. Queenmaker 2. Taxi Driver 3. The Glory

¨ @def_urLeadernim Taxi Driver' season 1 achieved the highest viewer rating according to Nielsen Korea standard with a 16.0% viewing rate. Season 2 surpassed Season 1, reaching a viewer rating of 21.0%, which is the highest viewership rating for a mini-series this year 🫶🫶🫶🫶 Taxi Driver' season 1 achieved the highest viewer rating according to Nielsen Korea standard with a 16.0% viewing rate. Season 2 surpassed Season 1, reaching a viewer rating of 21.0%, which is the highest viewership rating for a mini-series this year 🫶🫶🫶🫶

A total of 1,003 individuals participated in the survey conducted by Gallup Korea, and the revenge-thriller drama Taxi Driver 2 received an overall preference vote of 5.2%. The title was followed by Mr. Trot 2 (3.9%) and The Glory (3.6%) in second and third place, respectively. BTS' Kim Tae-hyung's variety show Jinny's Kitchen recorded an overall of 2.5% in the survey and ranked in the fourth position.

More about Taxi Driver

Taxi Driver is based on a webtoon of the same name and consists of 16 episodes in both seasons. The first season aired in 2021 and the second in 2023. Taxi Driver 2 surpassed the viewership ratings of season 1 and recorded a 21% viewer rating, making it one of the highest-ranked mini-series of the year.

While season 1 featured Lee Je-hoon, Kim Eui-sung, Pyo Ye-jin, Jang Hyuk-jin, Bae Yoo-ram, and Esom, the second season witnessed Esom leaving the cast because of her conflicting schedule.

Due to the increasing popularity and support from fans, SBS recently decided to renew the hit show for a third season, sending K-drama fans into a frenzy. A representative from SBS stated that the production cast, including actors, writers, directors, and producers, are currently in talks.

In several interviews, the season 2 cast, including Lee Je-hoon, Pyo Ye-jin, and others expressed their interest in joining the show if it gets renewed for another season. Fans now await more details about the new season of the drama.

Both seasons of Taxi Driver are available to stream on Viki.

