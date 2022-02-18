Indy 500 Snake Pit 2022 lineup: Tickets, where to buy, dates and all you need to know

The Indy 500 snake pit is back for 2022, and the lineup for the annual EDM festival has been revealed.

Dutch DJ Martin Garrix will headline the event. For the race-day event, Garrix will be joined by EDM icons deadmau5, Galantis, Steve Aoki, and Yellow Claw. The performances will take place on the infield Turn 3 of the Indianapolis Motor Speedway circuit on May 29, with particular set times to be announced later.

Where to buy tickets for Indy 500?

The Snake Pit has general admission and VIP tickets available for $45 and $150, respectively. Ticket Holders for the Snake Pit must be at least 18 years old and have an Indy 500 ticket.

Tickets for the event can be purchased from www.ims.com. Starting at $85, packages that include general admission tickets to the race are also available.

Indianapolis Motor Speedway President Doug Boles said in a statement:

“Anticipation is even higher for this year’s show after a two-year pause due to the pandemic, so we can’t wait to welcome this incredible, star-studded lineup and their fans back home again to the Speedway for a day filled with fun and epic memories.”

Garrix will be performing in the Snake Pit for the second time, having previously appeared on the roster for the 100th edition of Indianapolis 500 in 2016. Garrix has been active in the industry since 2013 and has been ranked #1 on DJ Mag's Top 100 DJs list for three years in a row—2016, 2017, and 2018.

His last release, We Are The People, in May 2021, served as the official song for UEFA Euro 2020 and featured Bono and the Edge from Irish rock band U2. The group also played the song at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome as part of the tournament's virtual opening ceremony.

Tyler Scott @tylerscott I’m so fired up about the Indy 500 Snake Pit lineup and new rules. These people have never been in the crowd for 6 hours, or felt a real crowd response to various types of music.



Marshmello, Illenium, and Griz were all a damn vibe. There’s still so much potential with this event I’m so fired up about the Indy 500 Snake Pit lineup and new rules. These people have never been in the crowd for 6 hours, or felt a real crowd response to various types of music.Marshmello, Illenium, and Griz were all a damn vibe. There’s still so much potential with this event

The Indy 500 is an annual automotive race held at Indianapolis Motor Speedway (IMS) in Speedway, Indiana, United States. Memorial Day weekend, usually the last weekend of May, is the customary date for the event. Since 1998, the race weekend has included a concert featuring a prominent act(s).

On days with track action, a variety of different local bands, independent bands, garage bands, and smaller musical acts perform at various times throughout the month.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul