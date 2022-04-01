Infamous N-word clip featuring Chris Rock, Ricky Gervais, Louis C.K. resurfaces amid Will Smith Oscars 2022 slap controversy

Some things just don't age well, and they keep coming back. One of them is a resurfaced video clip of Ricky Gervais, Chris Rock, Louis C.K., and Jerry Seinfeld in the 2011 HBO special Talking Funny. The explicit usage of the N-word in the conversation is going viral on social media.

The video clip has resurfaced online in the aftermath of Will Smith and Chris Rock's altercation at the 94th Academy Awards. The same video first received some backlash in 2011 when it was released, and then it resurfaced in 2018, receiving major backlash again.

On 27 March, 2022, a shocking incident marred Hollywood's most important evening. Will Smith mounted the stage and slapped Chris Rock over his joke on the former's wife, Jada Pinkett Smith. Although Smith did not apologize to the comedian that evening, he took to Instagram to issue an apology. His post read,

"I would like to publicly apologize to you, Chris. I was out of line and I was wrong. I am embarrassed and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be."

The old video clip featuring Chris Rock, Ricky Gervais, and others makes a comeback, trends on social media

A clip that has been making its way around the internet shows Louis C.K. initiating the conversation by saying,

“When a black guy gets rich, it’s a countdown to when he’s poor again.”

Rock refers to C.K., who wrote and directed Rock in 2001’s Pootie Tang and says,

“The blackest white guy I f***ing know. And all the negative things we think about black people, this f***er..."

When C.K. interrupts him to ask if he is calling him the N-word, Rock replies,

"You are the n*****est f***ing white man I have ever [met]”

While Gervais can be heard laughing in the clip, Seinfeld, who seems uncomfortable throughout the conversation, says he doesn't think anyone should be using the slur. He tells C.K.,

"I wouldn't use it anywhere. You found the humor from it. I haven't found it. Nor do I seek it."

Read on to see what the internet has to say about this video.

Many 2022 Oscars viewers also brought everyone's attention to Ricky Gervais' brutal roast of Hollywood stars during his time as the host of the Golden Globes. The comedian and actor had previously hosted the 67th, 68th, 69th, 73rd, and 77th Golden Globe Awards in 2010, 2011, 2012, 2016, as well as in 2020, respectively.

During his time hosting the award show, the star included brutal roasts of celebrities present at the event.

Since the infamous incident at 2022 Oscars, various celebrities have come out in support of Chris Rock, condemning Will Smith's actions. Soon after the incident, the Academy released a statement indicating that it did not support any form of violence.

In an interview with Good Morning America, Oscar producer Will Packer revealed that the LAPD was ready to arrest Smith before Rock refused to press charges. Smith was asked by the Academy to leave the venue immediately after the incident, but he refused.

Chris Rock recently returned to the stage in Boston and revealed that he was "still kind of processing what happened" at the Oscars. Although ticket prices soared after the confrontation, Rock denied talking more about it on his show.

