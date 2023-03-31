“Insomnia can cause seizures” - Nicole Linton mental health explored amid lawyers claim Houston nurse had seizure behind wheel in deadly crash 

On August 4, 2022, Nicole Linton, a traveling nurse from Houston, was charged with killing six people, including a pregnant mother and her unborn child. Linton was accused of speeding through a busy intersection in Los Angeles in a Mercedes at 130 mph, resulting in a deadly collision.

Trigger Warning: This article contains graphic mentions of a road accident. Readers' discretion is advised.

Ahead of her preliminary hearing next month, in an interview with the New York Post, Linton’s attorney, Jacqueline Sparagna, said that her client suffered a seizure behind the wheel and froze while driving.

Expounding on the cause behind the seizures, Sparagna said that her client, who had struggled with bipolar disorder for four years and was involuntarily committed to a psychiatric facility on several occasions, was allegedly crippled with insomnia for days before the deadly crash.

Sparagna added that her client's insomnia allegedly triggered an epileptic episode behind the wheel.

Nicole Linton's attorney may ask a neurologist to testify during the preliminary hearing

Last week, Nicole Linton appeared before an LA judge with her attorneys and said that they plan to have a neurologist who specializes in epilepsy and seizures testify during the preliminary hearing.

In a statement to the Post, Linton’s attorneys said that their client, who was driving over 130 mph, suffered a seizure that caused her to lose control and involuntarily step on the gas pedal.

“We are going to put on a defense at the preliminary hearing, which is rare.”

She added:

“Everything that the doctor has reviewed is consistent with her having a seizure. Nicole wasn’t sleeping for days and insomnia can cause seizures. People who fall asleep at the wheel go limp, but if they have a seizure, everything tenses up. That is consistent with why her foot was on the pedal.”

However, prosecutors maintained that Nicole Linton had her foot on the gas for at least five seconds before running a red light and hitting multiple cars, resulting in three vehicles being engulfed in flames. Prosecutors added that Linton, who was treated after the crash, did not exhibit any signs of having suffered an epileptic episode.

While Linton walked away with minor injuries, Asherey Ryan, 23, her 11-month-old son Alonzo Quintero, her fiancé Reynold Lester and their unborn child were killed in the crash. The collision also claimed the lives of Nateshia Lewis, 43, and Lynette Noble, 30. At the time, Linton said that she had no recollection of the fiery crash.

Last year, prosecutors listed Linton’s mental health issues among multiple other reasons to hold her without bail until the trial. They said:

“The defendant’s extremely reckless conduct combined with her mental health struggles that have escalated to the point of taking the lives of six individuals and harming seven more clearly comport with the exceptions for detention without bail under the California Constitution."

Nicole Linton, who is being treated for mental health issues in county jail, is set to appear before the court for a preliminary hearing on April 17.

