How fast was Nicole Linton driving? Speed record revealed as DA opposes bail for nurse charged in fatal LA crash

On the afternoon of Thursday, August 4, 2022, a deadly collision outside of Los Angeles led to Nicole Linton, 37, being charged with vehicular manslaughter. She was allegedly driving the vehicle at a speed of 130 mph, according to new documents filed on Friday, September 9, 2022.

Nicole Linton was first believed to be traveling at 90 mph in her Mercedes, but court documents obtained by the Los Angeles Times on Sunday revealed that on August 4, she intentionally accelerated for at least five seconds before slamming into La Brea and Slauson Avenue.

A statement released on Friday revealed:

“Further analysis reveals that her speed at impact was in fact 130 mph and that she floored the gas pedal for at least the 5 seconds leading into the crash, going from 122 mph to 130 mph."

Nicole Linton was "conscious and deliberate in her driving," according to a motion the Los Angeles County district attorney's office filed in response to the nurse's attorneys' assertions that she had lost consciousness before the crash.

Reportedly, the travel nurse is accused of killing six people in a fatal incident in Los Angeles, including a pregnant woman and her unborn child.

According to reports from the prosecution, she has a history of car accidents and mental health issues. She hurt herself and has undergone psychiatric therapy as well.

LA County Deputy District Attorney Brittany Vannoy said in a statement:

“The defence has disclosed a number of prior incidents which appear to be increasing in severity, ranging from the defendant jumping on police cars to jumping out of apartment windows. The defense indicates [Linton] has been subject to involuntary commitments on several occasions and has hurt herself more than once.”

A look at the multiple-vehicle collision caused by Nicole Linton

The California Highway Patrol claims that Nicole Lorraine Linton was driving her Mercedes-Benz south of downtown Los Angeles in Windsor Hills when she ran a red light and collided with numerous other cars.

According to authorities, Nicole Linton has been charged with five counts of vehicular manslaughter and six counts of murder. She is currently being held without bail and may receive a life term if found guilty of all the charges.

According to accounts, the crash resulted in the deaths of Asherey Ryan, 23, her 11-month-old son Alonzo, and her boyfriend, Reynold Lester, 24. The names of the two additional women who died in a different vehicle have not been made public. Five other people reportedly sustained minor injuries and were treated and released.

According to District Attorney George Gascón, Ryan's unborn child is not included in the five counts of vehicular manslaughter.

The victim's sister spoke to the media about the incident and gave the following statement:

'We're looking for legal representation because this doesn't make any sense. Her taking my sister, my nephew, my brother-in-law, she took my son's only cousin. We're deeply hurt. We have to bury four people, including the unborn child."

Nicole Linton was admitted to the Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center and was later discharged on Friday, August 12.

