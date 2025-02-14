"Is she becoming the new Acosta" — Internet reacts to Trump shutting CNN journalist Kaitlan Collins during White House press conference

Netizens have reacted to newly-elected President Donald Trump silencing CNN reporter Kaitlan Collins at the White House on Thursday, February 13. The exchange took place during a formal session at the Oval Office, during which the 78-year-old revealed his plan to introduce reciprocal tariffs on imports to the United States.

After signing the proclamation, the President was briefly interrupted by CNN journalist Kaitlan Collins' question about the effect of the newly introduced tariffs on countrywide inflation. However, he quickly hushed her, saying:

"Excuse me, we haven't asked you to speak yet."

The exchange immediately went viral on social media sites. X user @bennyjohnson shared footage of the exchange, which has already amassed almost two million impressions at the time of writing.

Netizens flocked to the comment section to discuss the incident. Some comments read:

"Is she becoming the new Acosta obnoxious CNN?" a person commented.

"Kaitlan Collins: “Mr. President—”/ Trump: “Excuse me, we haven’t asked you to speak yet.”/ CNN’s ratings just dropped another 10% live on air," wrote another.

"LOVED seeing @POTUS putting @kaitlancollins in her place. Yesterday she started badgering @PressSec at the briefing but Karoline Leavitt shut her down brilliantly. Kaitlan expected Part II of her glory days of badgering during Trump45 briefings," a user opined.

One user wrote in favor of Collins, opining that the President should answer her question about rising inflation.

"Well tbh I’d actually like him to answer that. Like I’m happy with everything he’s doing but these prices do need to go down…," the user wrote on X.

""We haven't asked you to speak" It wasn't savage it's protocol, CNN would never have done this with Biden because they know Biden was never allowed to speak. Remove her press Pass otherwise this will only be repeated over and over again....," argued another.

"Set those boundaries!! @kaitlancollins Don’t be rude, entitled and just assume we want your questions asked first. Let others speak and again, don’t be rude, wait your turn and please read the room and the pulse of the American people," commented a user.

"Love seeing Trump stand up to biased media! Kaitlan Collins got what she deserved. Trump's control over the room is unmatched. MAGA all the way! His tariffs will make America great again," opined a fan.

Some more reactions read:

"That was so glorious I had to watch it five times she needs to be removed from the press pool front row and put in the back there are way too many podcasters influencers and we are the media now...," a user announced.

"The way the press treats presidents in this country is embarrassing. I wonder what it's like when foreign leaders visit and the press is constantly screaming questions without being called on," commented another.

"Awesome takedown! Trump always puts the media in their place," inferred another user.

Donald Trump slams Kaitlan Collins, calls her a "friend" of Joe Biden

The 2024 BAFTA NYC Tea Party Presented By Delta Air Lines, Virgin Atlantic, And FIJI Water Sponsored By Britbox, Heineken, Taittinger And The Pierre - Arrivals - Source: Getty

During the Oval Office meeting on February 13, the President criticized CNN chief Kaitlan Collins and her network, which resulted in resounding laughter from her colleagues.

The President fielded questions about his conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin when Collins asked whether Trump trusted Putin.

Seemingly taken aback by the question, Trump lambasted the journalist and questioned CNN's "credibility." Interrupting Collins' follow-up question, he said:

“I believe that, uh yeah, I believe that he would like to see something happen. I trust him on the subject. I think he’d like to see something happen. I think it could have happened a long time ago. I think Biden… number one it shouldn’t have started, but it did. And now all those cities are knocked down like demolition sites.”

President Trump And President Putin Hold A Joint Press Conference After Summit - Source: Getty

Trump continued:

“All those beautiful golden towers are knocked down. There’s nothing going to replace them. But much more importantly, you lost millions of people. A lot of soldiers, but you lost millions of people. When they knocked down those cities, and they’re all laying down on the side, they’re laying down in ashes, and all crumbled up concrete, they literally look like a world-class demolition site.”

He also added that the steps should have been taken by former President Joe Biden "years ago." Thereafter, he pointed at Collins and said:

“I know he’s a friend of yours.”

Trump went on to stress that Biden "is a friend of CNN," citing it as a reason for nobody allegedly watching CNN anymore. He inferred that CNN "have no credibility."

The comment left the Oval Office in jitters, leaving Kaitlan Collins' question unanswered.

