Is Bonnie Wright married? Harry Potter stars congratulate actress as she flaunts wedding ring with boyfriend Andrew Lococo

Bonnie Wright, best known for her recurring role as Ginny Weasley in the Harry Potter franchise, has tied the knot with long-term boyfriend Andrew Lococo.

The actress, 31, took to Instagram to share a short clip of the couple flaunting their wedding rings by a pool last Sunday. Hinting that the nuptials took place on Saturday, Wright wrote in the caption:

"Yesterday was the best day of my life (blue heart emoji) thanks to my husband!!"

The video showcased Wright's dark blue square diamond attached to a gold band as she placed her hand over that of Lococo, who wore a traditional gold ring.

Several celebrities, including Harry Potter alums, flooded the comments section with well wishes

Comments of Wright's post (Image via Bonnie Wright/Instagram)

James Phelps, a fellow Harry Potter alum who played her onscreen brother in the movies, expressed his excitement with emojis. Whereas actress Scarlett Hefner, who played Pansy Parkinson, made a celebratory comment.

Tom Felton, best known for playing Draco Malfoy, congratulated the couple, Bangladeshi-British actress Afshan Azad, who played Padma Patil in the magical series based on the bestselling books by J.K. Rowling, wrote:

"Love you so much [red heart emojis]"

Other commentators include Irish actress and singer Sarah Greene, Australian actress Jessica McNamee, French singer-songwriter Soko, activist Kevin J. Patel, British television presenter Poppy Jamie, actress and longboard surfer Kassia Meador and actress Anna Shaffer.

Bonnie Wright recently moved into her now-husband's house

Although the relationship timeline between Wright and Lococo is unknown, the actress first posted photos of herself with Lococo on her Instagram account in September 2020.

In a February 2022 episode of her YouTube vlog, Wright revealed that she had shifted from Los Angeles to San Diego to move into Lococo's house. She noted in the video:

"Andrew and I had been going back and forth between these two cities for a long time, so we were ready to live in the same place. This is Andrew's house, which is now our house. He has lived here for 10 years [and] has a beautiful garden. He's looked after it very well."

Wright recently had a reunion with her Harry Potter co-stars for the HBO Special Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return To Hogwarts. Speaking to Us Weekly about the special, Wright noted how she wanted some more exploration of Harry and Ginny's relationship in the franchise. She told the outlet:

"In terms of what was left out, I mean, I think everyone would have loved every part of their character in the book in the film. But I think for me, what I would have loved is just kind of in the nuances of the relationship building.

She added:

"I think just having a bit more of that onscreen, I think to see the kind of chemistry and our dynamic develop, I think would have been really helpful and key to their sort of love story and why they end up together."

Bonnie Wright and Jamie Campbell Bower (Image via Getty Images)

Wright was previously engaged to actor Jamie Campbell Bower, whom she met on the set of the last Harry Potter film, in which he played the character Gellert Grindelwald. Their engagement lasted from 2011 to 2012.

Edited by Saman