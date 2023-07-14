Is Bryan Ferguson married? All about the Detroit police commissioner embroiled in recent scandal

Detroit police commissioner Bryan Ferguson announced that he would resign from the board after he was caught with a s*x worker by undercover police officers. The resignation announcement came on Thursday, July 13, 2023, after the alleged scandal was revealed. He is reportedly married and also has a daughter.

Moreover, Bryan Ferguson allegedly asked cops to “help him out” after he got caught with a known prostitute on Wednesday at around 7.15 am. He spoke to news outlets and claimed that he had nothing to do with the accusations and that there has been some misunderstanding.

Ferguson had reportedly served in the US Army and had also received the rank of Sergeant. Following this, he joined the United States Postal Service as an automotive technician and worked there for about 25 years.

Bryan Ferguson, who was allegedly caught with a s*x worker, reportedly has a wife and a daughter

As stated above, Bryan Ferguson, a member of the Detroit Board of Police Commissioners, was allegedly caught by undercover cops with a known s*x worker on Wednesday. He has been a member of the committee that makes sure that the Detroit Police Department is following ethical standards. However, after the allegations surfaced, Ferguson announced his resignation from the position on July 13 at around 6.30 pm during the board’s meeting.

Detroit Police Department issued a statement regarding the alleged scandal, stating:

“We were made aware that a member of the Board of Police Commissioners (BOPC) was cited by the Wayne County Sheriff's Office (WCSO) for an alleged illegal activity, which occurred this morning. We have not seen the police report and do not have details on the incident.”

However, the native Detroite resident claimed that he is innocent and did not even know the woman. According to the Special Operations unit, along with the Wayne County Sheriff’s office, he was in the region near Schaefer Highway and Schoolcraft Road in Detroit. The unit further claimed that he was engaged in s*xual acts with the woman on Wednesday.

According to Wayne County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Jason Bates:

“At that time, Mr. Bryan Ferguson stepped out and identified himself as a Detroit police commissioner. A title or position doesn't make them above the law.”

Ferguson denied the accusations and mentioned that there has been some misunderstanding

After getting spotted, Bryan Ferguson received a ticket for obscene and indecent conduct and his truck was towed as well. According to him, the woman was unknown to him as she hopped into his truck and “just pulled up right on me.” Ferguson additionally said:

“Today, multiple media outlets released information alleging ‘indecent conduct; this morning. The allegation is untrue and the situation is a big misunderstanding. I do not want this personal matter to become a distraction from the important oversight work this board has to do. For that reason, I am making the decision to step back from the board meetings for a time.”

Bryan Ferguson then said that the public and the board should focus on important aspects like transparency and accountability. When cops spotted Ferguson, he reportedly asked them to “help him out.” He added how difficult it has been to deal with the situation since he has a family.

Ferguson is also reportedly a good bowler and a former stand-up comedian.