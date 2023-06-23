What happened to Luka Cuk? Investigation underway as Illinois truck driver killed in Indiana Toll Road crash

On Wednesday, June 21, 29-year-old Illinois truck driver Luka Cuk died in an accident on the westbound Indiana Toll Road. According to Fox, Cuk was traveling in a Freightliner when he collided with a Kenworth Semi-truck operated by 51-year-old Jawad Ahmed. Cuk died at the scene, while Ahmed was transported to a local LaGrange hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The vehicular collision that led to the death of Luka Cuk currently remains under investigation by Illinois authorities. While the circumstances behind the crash remain unknown, they have not ruled out the possibility that one of the drivers may have been intoxicated at the time. It remains unclear whether Jawad Ahmed will face any charges.

Luka Cuk's truck crashed into the back of another vehicle

According to his family, the victim was born in Valjevo, Serbia, in 1993. As stated on his LinkedIn page, at the time of his death, Luka Cuk was an owner and operator at Maybach International Group Inc, where he was involved in project management.

He initially received a degree in Health and Wellness at Seminole State College in 2014. He had entered the college with a basketball scholarship.

Luka Cuk had also worked as a logistics specialist and truck dispatcher at Silver Creek Enterprise in 2015, a job he had juggled with an Associates Degree from Edmonds College.

In Edmonds, he continued to pursue basketball while refining his programming skills as an extracurricular activity. In 2022, he received an Associates Degree in Business administration and management from College of Dupage. It is unconfirmed whether he was driving a semi-truck in a professional capacity on June 21, 2023.

According to WNDU, the driver of the Kenworth, Jawad Ahmed, was driving at an unusually slow speed on the Westbound highway. Officials believe that Cuk's semi-truck was gradually closing in on the Kenworth when the accident occurred.

Investigators speculated that due to Ahmed's slow speed, Cuk may have attempted evasive action to avert a collision with the back of the Kenworth.

However, Cuk's vehicle crashed into the back of Ahmed's. Afterwards, Cuk was stuck in the wreckage of his truck. Upon arriving at the scene, officials rescued the victim from the destroyed vehicle before attempting to administer first aid.

However, they were ultimately unsuccessful. He was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash by the LaGrange County Coroner.

WBIW reported that after the crash, the roadway was shut down from 7 am to 10 am as officials investigated and cleaned up the wreckage. The victim's family has been notified of the incident.

Cuk's family has started a fundraiser in the wake of the incident. The initiative has raised $75,485, surpassing its $75,000 goal.

