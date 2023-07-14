What happened to Cory Hunter? Family sues Uber after 21-year-old killed in Corona highway

A Toyota Corolla struck 21-year-old Cory Hunter of Corona on Sunday, May 21, 2023, while he was walking in the fast lane. Hunter was riding in an Uber with five co-passengers on Highway 91. His family has filed a lawsuit, accusing Uber of wrongful death and negligence.

According to the lawsuit, the Uber driver reportedly abandoned Hunter on the side of the highway. However, the vehicle was not subjected to criminal investigations. According to the Uber driver’s attorney, Theida Salazar, the driver went back to the place to look for Hunter, but couldn’t locate him.

According to Hunter’s high school team’s head coach, the victim reportedly was a “gifted athlete” and was “loved by everyone.” News outlets tried to reach out to Uber, however, a spokesperson denied to comment immediately, about the lawsuit.

On May 21, at around 2.30 am local time, Cory Hunter and his friends were traveling in an Uber on Highway 91 in Corona. Hunter, who was then sleeping in the car, was woken up by his friends. They asked him to let out someone who wanted to leave the car to vomit. Shortly after that, the Uber driver drove off, and the 21-year-old boy was left alone on the highway.

While walking alone by the highway, Cory Hunter was hit by a Toyota Corolla. The driver of the vehicle came to help him and did not face any criminal charges. However, the victim die due to the impact of the crash. Following this, his family filed a lawsuit alleging the Uber driver of negligence. According to the lawsuit, Hunter “essentially left a completely disoriented individual on the side of a busy highway, knowingly endangering.”

Salazar claimed that the Uber driver was shocked to know that Cory Hunter had died. The attorney additionally stated:

“It’s a tragic incident, it’s a loss of life. My client is a father, he’s a brother, he’s a son. He’s passionate about his community, and he’s very compassionate about other people. It is not something he takes lightly.”

According to Hunter’s friends, he could impact people in a positive way

The “gifted athlete” was reportedly loved by everyone, and he was an amazing football player too. According to coach Greg Johnson:

“He brought immense love and laughter into our home, and his legacy will never be forgotten. To live life in such a positive manner as he did, with love, hard work, and the infectious joy he brought everywhere he went, is what everyone that knew Cory should strive for!”

Cory Hunter has been described as a “leader” by his cousin. His sister further said that he was the reason for her happiness, saying:

“Every time I would see him, everything felt warm and calm. To know Cory was to love Cory. He was my safe space.”

According to another friend, Cory Hunter was “extremely motivated” in life and could influence others to want to achieve great things in life. Amongst his several achievements, he was capable of bench-pressing 225 pounds, running a marathon, and also had won a football award. Hunter was also the homecoming king.

According to the lawsuit filed against the rideshare company, compensatory damages of more than $25,000 has been sought.

