Is Edward Enninful leaving Vogue? Meghan Markle reportedly "snubbed" from magazine cover amid claims of feud with British editor

The cover for editor-in-chief Edward Enninful's final edition of British Vogue was released on February 8, 2023. The cover featured 40 of "the most booked and blessed women on earth," including Oprah Winfrey, Salma Hayek, Gigi Hadid, and Serena Williams, to name a few, posing in an artful ensemble of black and beige attire.

"The end of an era. After six and a half years and 153 cover stars – including the 40 legendary women who were photographed together in New York for our March 2024 issue – behold @Edward_Enninful’s 76th and final edition of @BritishVogue," the post was captioned.

Edward Enninful announced that he will be stepping down as British Vogue's editor-in-chief after six years, revealing that the March 2024 cover will be his final issue. While he will no longer hold the position of editor-in-chief, he will take on the role of Vogue's global creative and cultural advisor and editorial adviser at British Vogue, BBC News reported.

He worked with Meghan Markle to unveil a special Forces for Change edition of British Vogue in 2019, but it was later reported that the two allegedly had a falling out due to creative differences.

Expand Tweet

Meghan Markle allegedly "snubbed" by Edward Enninful's final British Vogue cover

Many astute fans, on coming across the March 2024 cover of British Vogue, pointed out that Meghan Markle was missing from the talented line-up of women, which even included eight women featured in the 2019 edition guest edited by the Duchess of Sussex.

According to the Mirror, Markle became quick friends with Edward Enninful when the two worked together in 2019. However, it was later reported that the two allegedly feuded and had a bitter fallout due to "poor ideas."

Expand Tweet

Royal biographer Tom Bower claimed that Markle was exasperated with Enninful's creative decision. In his book titled Revenge: Meghan, Harry, and the War between the Windsors, he also alleged that she was "difficult to approach," and the two often warred over how to promote the special edition. This has not been confirmed by either Markle or Enninful.

Edward Enninful's announcement to step down as editor-in-chief rocked fashion industry

Edward Enninful paved the way for diversity in fashion, and his resignation as British Vogue's editor-in-chief shocked the industry, as he was often thought to be Anna Wintour's successor.

According to The Guardian, he announced his exit via Instagram, saying that he would “continue to contribute to the creative and cultural success of the Vogue brand globally while having the freedom to take on broader creative projects” in his new role as Vogue’s global creative and cultural adviser and editorial adviser at British Vogue.

Expand Tweet

Since he took over from his predecessor Alexandra Shulman in 2017, Edward Enninful has been known to break barriers during his time in British Vogue, calling for diversity by featuring transgender models and disabled actresses for the first time ever on its covers.

The 51-year-old fashion mogul was the first man, and the first black editor, to hold the title of editor-in-chief. He was awarded an OBE for his services to diversity in the fashion industry in 2016 and has continually championed diversity, saying it “shouldn’t even be an issue as far as I’m concerned. Beauty’s beauty.”

Expand Tweet

According to The Cut, Edward Enninful will be the last person to hold the title of editor-in-chief in British Vogue, and his successor, Chioma Nnadi, will take on his role under the designation “head of editorial content.”

Catch a Breaking Bad actor in a brand new role HERE