"Is the fame and fortune worth it": Claims of Sam Smith selling their soul erupt in wake of runway walk video

Sam Smith made a surprising appearance at the Vivienne Westwood AW24 show. The singer modeled a powerful look that challenged conventional fashion boundaries as they graced the ramp. Their gender-fluid and bold approach to style left many netizens weary and prompted discussions of them selling their soul to the devil and other higher powers.

Many netizens were taken aback after they saw Sam Smith sport a long V-neck top under a red plaid shawl-like jacket. They wore a high-waisted green plaid kilt and red plaid knee-high socks. Completing the look, the Unholy crooner wore olive green plaid platform boots as well as a green plaid headband and waist-length hair extensions.

Smith wore the look for Andreas Kronthaler’s The Tailor Vivienne Westwood collection, which blended history with a contemporary flair.

In addition to the aforementioned outfit, the 31-year-old donned a second floor-length gown with a cut-out pattern. They accessorized the outfit with a black hat and a halterneck top. However, the outfit also peculiarly included a wooden walking stick, which took the internet by surprise.

"Possession": Netizens react to Sam Smith's Vivienne Westwood fashion show appearance

X user @IAMTOMMACDONALD was one of the many who took to the social networking site to claim that Sam Smith had sold their soul to the devil. He said in his video:

"Wow that’s disgusting! Hey wow I’m grossed out. Wow, Sam Smith found something uglier to wear than the giant balloon suit. Wow, Sam Smith worships the devil, but not even Satan himself would cosign this bullsh*t!"

The netizen also claimed that the singer looked like a "transgender Scottish wizard."

Many others took to the social networking site to express similar sentiments about the singer selling their soul. A few reactions to Smith’s latest outfit read:

This is not the first time the singer has sparked rumors of them selling their soul. Last year, the British singer wore a series of jaw-dropping costumes, some resembling the devil, at a concert. Many were left disturbed and took to the internet to claim that Smith’s performance seemed Satanic.