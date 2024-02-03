Is Fani Willis married? Details explored as Georgia DA admits to romantic relationship with Trump Case Special Prosecutor

The internet has recently been extremely curious about Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis's romantic relationships. The DA married Fred Willis in 1996 and filed for a divorce in 2005. Fred and Fani also share two daughters. In an affidavit, Nathan Wade, the Trump Case Special Prosecutor, said he began dating Fani in 2022.

Trump campaign official Michael Roman, who is also an ex-Republican National Committee staffer, claimed that Willis and Wade shared an inappropriate relationship. He also claimed that Wade took Willis on luxurious trips to places like Napa Valley and Miami, as reported by CBS News.

Atlanta DA Fani Willis has acknowledged the relationship with the lead prosecutor of the Trump case

On Monday, shocking revelations have been made by a judge that can severely impact the election fraud case filed against Donald Trump. The revelation includes divorce documents of the case's special prosecutor, Nathan Wade, and his wife, Jocelyn Wade. BBC News reported that Wade mentioned that he had developed a 'personal relationship' with Fani Willis in 2022.

While explaining Wade's divorce issues, Fani Willis' relationships have also come to the limelight. Willis was married to her husband, Fred Willis, whom she met while studying at Howard University in Washington, DC. In a story posted by the Time Magazine in 2021, Willis said,

"He had some really nice legs. It produced me two beautiful girls. So that’s what made me decide to stay in Atlanta. I graduated [Emory] in May. I was married by November."

When the couple divorced in 2005, they had two young girls. Since then, Fani Willis has been a single mother for most of her life. She spoke to South Atlanta magazine and said,

"I divorced when my children were very young, four and five years old. And, so, they had always had a mother that worked."

Expand Tweet

The court filing mentions that the relationship wasn't financially advantageous to Willis in any way

During the divorce proceedings, Jocelyn's attorneys claimed that to avoid paying her fair share in the divorce, Nathan Wade hid his true earnings, as reported by The New York Post. Meanwhile, the relationship between Wade and Fani Willis has stirred up questions regarding the lawsuit against Trump. NPR reported a court filing on Friday, according to which,

"To be absolutely clear, the personal relationship between Special Prosecutor Wade and District Attorney Willis has never involved direct or indirect financial benefit to District Attorney Willis."

The filing further read,

"Defendants have produced no evidence to suggest that there is any circumstance that would constitute a financial incentive on the District Attorney's part to pursue a conviction in this case through the appointment of Special Prosecutor Wade."

Expand Tweet

BBC News reported that after the allegations of the affair have come to light, Donald Trump and other co-defendants have asked for their disqualification from the case. In the court filing revealed on Friday, Willis and Wade spoke about their relationship for the first time. Fani Willis has further requested that the judge overseeing the case not entertain the co-defendents' attempts to remove them from the case.