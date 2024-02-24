Is Gemma Styles married? Relationship with Michal Mlynowski explored as Harry Styles becomes an uncle

In a pleasant surprise to fans, Harry Styles’ older sister, Gemma Styles, recently welcomed her first child with partner Michal Mlynowski, making the singer an uncle.

Incidentally, the relationship between Gemma Styles and Michal Mlynowski dates back to 2015, when they first started seeing each other. One of their earliest dates was at a One Direction concert with her younger brother, Harry Styles, performing with the rest of the band. The birth of the pair’s first child marks a sweet, full-circle moment for the Styles family.

Gemma Styles and long-term partner Michael Mlynowski become parents to a baby girl: Fans congratulate Harry Styles becoming an uncle for the first time

Thirty-three-year-old Gemma made the surprise announcement on Instagram with an adorable picture of herself and Michael Mlynowski with their newborn daughter, whose name has not yet been revealed.

The post was captioned,

“Hello from maternity leave! Took some time off to ensure the safe arrival of our baby girl, who is adored by her whole family."

The environmental activist also added a disclaimer, stating,

“I know that this news can be difficult for many people, and I'm sending you lots of love.”

While the older Styles’ may have kept her pregnancy under wraps until the birth, as soon as the announcement was made, it did not take long for congratulatory messages to pour in for both Gemma and Harry. The post's comment section and social media platforms like X have also been flooded with excitement now that "Uncle Harry is here."

While not married, Gemma has been dating Michal Mlynowski, a business analyst, for the last nine years. During one of their earliest dates, at a One Direction concert, Harry Styles addressed the crowd, announcing,

“I’m sorry if I seem distracted. My sister’s here on a date, and I’m trying to keep an eye on it.”

Gemma and Harry have always shared a close bond, and their support of each other in their various activities has only made their close relationship more evident. In December 2022, Gemma shared a heartwarming video from one of Harry Styles' concerts in Buenos Aires, Argentina, where he made the crowd sing "Happy Birthday" for his sister. She called this moment “an extremely feed-worthy birthday memory.”

More about Gemma Styles and her career

Apart from being Harry Styles' older sister, Gemma Styles is an icon in her own right. When she is not cheering for her brother or posing with him for international magazines, she’s working as an environmental activist, author, fashion designer, podcast host, and influencer.

Gemma has also contributed articles to popular media publications, such as Glamour UK and Refinery 29. She is passionate about several social causes, including environmental activism, and takes advantage of her fan following to create a positive impact on society.

Gemma Styles also hosts the Good Influence podcast, where the activist brings experts in various fields, from sustainability to mental health, to discuss important issues and share valuable insights.