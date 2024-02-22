"Mental evaluation is needed": Internet in disbelief as Harry Styles' alleged stalker sent him 8,000 cards in less than a month

British singer and former One Direction member, Harry Styles, was bombarded with 8,000 cards in less than a month. The Grammy-winning singer allegedly received the cards from 35-year-old Myra Carvalho, a Brazilian woman who has been charged with stalking.

Myra is said to have sent the cards, some of which the prosecutors argue include wedding cards, while she was backpacking in London. She appeared in court via a video link.

Court documents show she arrived in Britain in December 2023 and stayed at a backpacker hostel in Earls Court, West London. While there, she sent handwritten letters, two of which were hand-delivered, and ordered a series of cards, which were sent to the Watermelon Sugar singer's residence.

The news left netizens in disbelief, leaving many to speculate on the reasons behind the act.

"The epitome of jobless": Internet users react to alleged Stalker sending Harry Styles 8000 cards in less than a month

As news of Myra allegedly sending Harry Styles thousands of letters in less than a month spread, netizens were quick to express their incredulity. While some called Myra jobless, others questioned how she had the time and money to carry out the task.

Some, to their shock, calculated that it would take about 258 cards each day on average to send 8000 cards in a month. Here are some comments seen on @PopCrave's post about the development:

During her court appearance, Myra Carvalho did not indicate a plea, only speaking to confirm her name. She is currently in custody at HMP Bronzefield in Surrey. The Brazilian has a partner at home, and it is believed her parents were unaware of their daughter's London trip.

Myra's barrister, Clementine Simon, told the court they believe their client was suffering from a "manic episode," questioning whether she was fit to enter a plea. Both her parents attended the hearing.

Alejandra Llorente Tascon, prosecutor, told the court

"She sent a total of 8,000 cards in one month. Some [were] hand-delivered and others were delivered via a third party company online."

They added,

"This defendant has travelled all the way from Brazil, and has frequently and to an extremely intense nature [harassed Styles] by sending over 8,000 cards and describing sexual urges towards him. She has a partner [in Brazil]... It also causes great concern to the complainant. She hand-delivered letters and wedding cards.”

Harry Styles has not released any statement regarding the development.

Judge Karim Ezzat set Carvalho's hearing in the same court on April 19, 2024, adding that she would be remanded in custody. Harry Styles is unlikely to attend.

