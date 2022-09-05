How old is Gabbie Hanna? Meaning of manic episode explained as YouTuber continues to upload “concerning” videos on TikTok

Controversial influencer Gabbie Hanna has returned to her TikTok account to upload “concerning” videos. The YouTuber went viral recently for uploading a series of clips which led to netizens inferring that she was having a manic episode.

sinem🖤 @verymuchlesbian if you’re canceling gabbie hanna for the things she’s doing or saying in her manic episode you do not understand mental illness if you’re canceling gabbie hanna for the things she’s doing or saying in her manic episode you do not understand mental illness

denver daddy’s peaches n crack 🙇 @pj_carms Can’t get enough of Gabbie Hanna’s newest manic episode Can’t get enough of Gabbie Hanna’s newest manic episode

The 31-year old’s TikTok controversy began with her going live on social media. In the video, Gabbie Hanna was unapologetically dancing and speaking about Black people and Jesus Christ.

After the video went viral, followers claimed that what she said was racist. In it, she said that Black people were “inherently cooler” and Black women “embody the Holy spirit” as they have to raise their children after the “father leaves.”

방찬’s pammieᵕ̈ 🌱 @wabihyune

why am i surprised she is being racist ??



girl, in all seriousness get some help. gabbie hanna is on tiktok having a proper mental snap, & starts going on about black people and native american indians... we are not indians..why am i surprised she is being racist ??girl, in all seriousness get some help. @GabbieHanna gabbie hanna is on tiktok having a proper mental snap, & starts going on about black people and native american indians... we are not indians.. why am i surprised she is being racist ??girl, in all seriousness get some help. @GabbieHanna https://t.co/qNwMPu5OHr

Following this, Gabbie Hanna uploaded a series of TikTok videos in which she let a stranger inside her home. Netizens worried about her safety as she vulnerably chatted with the unidentified man, who also took videos inside her residence.

The influencer took to the video-sharing platform to eccentrically speak about Christianity and the transgender community, among other topics.

ArupacaK 🧸 | RING ma Bell! ✨ @ChuusbangsTM The help me sound on TikTok came from when Gabbie Hanna was having a manic episode?! The help me sound on TikTok came from when Gabbie Hanna was having a manic episode?! 😭 https://t.co/fRCBbUisyD

As Hanna continued to upload videos online, she revealed to followers that she received a wellness check.

On Thursday, Hanna went on the app, claiming that she was “cuffed and detained by five officers who busted” into her house. She also stated that she was almost “dragged me off to a hospital” but it did not go through.

Gabbie Hanna followers express concern amidst videos where she seemingly manic episode

The self-proclaimed Trauma Queen has uploaded a series of TikTok videos addressing her concerning behavior on social media. However, the concerning nature of her videos didn't mean that they would stop appearing on her TikTok profile.

The most recent video, uploaded at the time of writing this article, included her asking fans if “they wanted to see Jesus in my shower tile.” Concerns about Gabbie Hanna going through a manic episode continued to swarm across social media.

Uchiha Clan♓️ || readings open @librastrology_ Gabbie Hanna is currently capitalizing on her manic episode and talking ab it like it was an eye opening experience for her .... either she's still manic or she has too much time on her hands Gabbie Hanna is currently capitalizing on her manic episode and talking ab it like it was an eye opening experience for her .... either she's still manic or she has too much time on her hands

NoHoes Hank @leisurerules_ Very interesting to me the difference in reactions to Gabbie Hanna’s obvious manic episode and Kanye West’s obvious manic episode Very interesting to me the difference in reactions to Gabbie Hanna’s obvious manic episode and Kanye West’s obvious manic episode

What is a manic episode?

According to the Cleveland Clinic, a manic episode refers to “a period of abnormally elevated, extreme changes in your mood or emotions, energy level or activity level." It is worth noting that a person's incredibly high level of energy and physical and mental activity has to be a change from their usual behavior for others to notice it.

Behavioral symptoms that can be evidently observed include extreme levels of happiness or irritation. Some experience periods of depression, fatigue, hallucinations, talking or speaking loudly, rapid thinking, grandiosity and excessive religious dedication among others.

A manic episode refers to a period of time where one experiences symptoms of mania for at least a week.

Only those medical practitioners who deal with mental health can diagnose Gabbie Hanna with a manic episode. However, netizens claim the influencer is showing such symptoms.

In recent weeks, the content creator has been uploading unexpected religious content to her TikTok account. She is seen passionately speaking about global matters and also appeared in a state of extreme excitement and irritability.

Those who deal with such episodes are advised to undergo therapy and may also be prescribed medication.

Does Gabbie Hanna have bipolar disorder?

Manic episodes are often linked to bipolar disorder. The Medicate singer has been open about her mental health issues.

On March 16, 2022, she uploaded a video to TikTok sharing that she was diagnosed with the mental health condition when she was 30. She said in the video:

“I’m bipolar which means some days I think I can save the world and other days I want to kill myself but they can me crazy when I say I’m gonna save the world and they call me crazy when I say I want to kill myself.”

Jane 🦗 @Janedoe0405

#gabbiehanna Here's the video tiktok took down right after she posted the one screaming at nick to get out. Here's the video tiktok took down right after she posted the one screaming at nick to get out. #gabbiehanna https://t.co/bMnkPAzzfB

In a recent video, uploaded just two days ago, the influencer claimed that she “has never experienced a manic state.” It seems like Gabbie herself is unaware of whether she is undergoing a manic episode. Given Gabbie Hanna's recent social media activity, the influencer may address the manic episode concerns in her upcoming TikTok videos.

