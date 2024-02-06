Is there going to be Jurassic World 4? Confirmed 2025 release date revealed

It looks like Universal Pictures is eager to get the next Jurassic World film out as the studio has set a 2025 release date for the film. The fourth Jurassic World movie (the seventh entry in the Jurassic Park franchise), will be out on July 2, 2025, as per their announcement on Monday (February 5).

Original Jurassic Park writer David Koepp will be returning to pen the script as well.

The news does come as a surprise as no new films were planned after the release of Jurassic World Dominion in 2022. The film was set to be the end of the saga; however, it looks like Universal Pictures did have some more ideas up its sleeves and might have immense faith in the movie to fast-track its development.

David Leitch reportedly in talks to direct Jurassic World 4

Alongside the release date, Deadline later on even reported that director David Leitch is in talks to direct the upcoming film. Leitch so far has built an impressive resume that includes films like Deadpool 2, Bullet Train, Atomic Blonde, Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw. He also teamed up with director Chad Stahelski on the original John Wick. He currently has an action-comedy titled The Fall Guy, starring Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt.

Executive producer Steven Spielberg will be back onboard for Jurassic World 4 as well. He will be producing it through his company Amblin Entertainment.

Spielberg was the director who started the franchise, and since then has been involved in every entry. Alongside him, Frank Marshall and Patrick Crowley will also be producing, with Leitch chiming in through his production company 87North if the deal goes through.

What can fans expect from the new film?

David Koepp was responsible for writing Jurassic Park and The Lost World: Jurassic Park. He was also accompanied by the writer of the original Jurassic Park novel Michael Chrichton, and will be writing the new film, with reports describing it as a "fresh" take on the franchise.

In the original Deadline report, the film was described as a "complete reboot," with previous cast members Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard not expected to return. Series icons Sam Neill, Jeff Goldblum, and Laura Dern won't be returning as well. This certainly means that Universal aims to move in a new direction with the new film as it is set to feature an all-new cast.

Jurassic World Dominion was meant to bring together the two eras of the Jurassic Park franchise and put a definitive end to that saga. The ending for that film saw dinosaurs and humans co-exist with each other, ushering in a new age. So it's possible that the new film might pick up from there and explore what the world might be like now.

It's still unclear where the new film might fit in the timeline of the franchise, but it will be interesting to see exactly what Koepp and the team cook up. You can check out Jurassic World 4 in theatres on July 2, 2025.