“IS HE LINT-ROLLING THE FLOOR?” - BTS' Namjoon’s unique house-cleaning methods leave fans baffled

Recently, BTS frontman Kim Namjoon made headlines when the last two episodes of the group's docu-series aired on January 10, 2024.

BTS Monuments: Beyond the Star is an eight-episode-long docu-series that chronicles the decade-old journey of the band and its seven members. However, in the last two episodes, a particular clip of Namjoon's extensive methods of cleaning his house baffled his fans.

The rapper-songwriter was seen vacuuming his place and then using a lint roller at the end. Fans went to Twitter to share their thoughts about what they saw and got into a hilarious discussion as they tried to figure out whether the idol was lint-rolling the floor.

It appears that the more BTS leader Namjoon, aka RM, opens up to fans about his house, the more fun aspects of his life continue to surface. ARMYs have seen plenty of glimpses into his living quarters over the last few years through the Still Life rapper-songwriter's live streams, vlogs, and Instagram postings.

"He prolly got traumatised": Fans react, suggesting that Namjoon's extensive cleaning habits must be due to his members

Fans were perplexed when they caught a peek into the BTS rapper's home a few days ago. A piece of furniture on the tabletop resembled a toaster when Namjoon, aka RM, was shown selecting his clothes from his wardrobe in the new docuseries BTS Monuments: Beyond the Star. However, later, fans figured out that the aforementioned item, which they mistook for a toaster, was a luxury watch holder.

Meanwhile, several fans were confused when they discovered that the Still Life rapper-songwriter was dusting his floors with a lint roller. Dusting off fabrics like linen, furniture upholstery, and clothes is a regular task for lint rollers. However, the majority of ARMYs were unprepared to witness it being used to clean floors.

Some people considered it an excessive kind of tidying up, while others thought it was a brilliant tip for times when you're too lazy to use a Hoover cleaner. In response, a few additional followers noted that it is a standard procedure in South Korea, Japan, and China and that, for the best cleaning results, even professional housekeepers employ this technique.

The BTS ARMY tweeted on the social media app, reacting hilariously to the clip from the BTS docu-series, saying that RM's teammates J-Hope and Suga must have seen this clip and wondered why Namjoon couldn't be equally hygienic when they were younger.

In the Disney+ series, RM, Jin, SUGA, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook discuss key incidents that have shaped their careers.

Beginning in 2013, they had near-bankruptcies, domestic success, even establishing themselves through the US market, a Grammy nomination, and ultimately the decision to forgo group activities in favor of individual endeavors.

The world was not prepared for the announcement made by the seven members that they would be taking a brief sabbatical from team endeavors to start their individual careers. RM talked about discovering art and seeking comfort in their own settings as BTS showcased their own houses and lifestyles away from the spotlight.