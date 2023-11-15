Is Jason Mraz still married to Christina Carano? Singer opens up about accepting his s*xuality

Grammy-winning singer-songwriter Jason Mraz recently made headlines after his interview with GLAAD surfaced on the internet. There, he candidly spoke about accepting his bis*xuality and shared how his journey has been since coming out.

“I had to play out a lot of other scenarios before I arrived here. It’s both hard to do those and hard to unravel those, and what I’m basically describing is a divorce, you know? And that’s very hard. You carry a lot of shame, guilt,” Mraz explained.

For those unaware, Jason Mraz was married to Christina Carano from 2015 until the summer of 2023, when he announced their divorce.

Jason Mraz has been married twice

According to Hollywood, Jason Mraz married Sheridan Edley in 2001, but the couple got divorced the following year. Later, in 2010, the Waiting for My Rocket to Come crooner got engaged to fellow singer-songwriter and longtime close friend Tristan Prettyman, however, the engagement lasted for only half a year.

In October 2015, Mraz tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend Christina Carano in a private wedding ceremony in his hometown of Mechanicsville, Virginia.

He announced his divorce from Carano in June this year, during an event celebrating the success of his 2023 studio album, Mystical Magical Rhythmical Radical Ride, at the Grammy Museum in Los Angeles. Interestingly, as per Advocate, the singer came out in 2018 while still being married to Carano.

Exploring what Jason Mraz said about accepting his bis*xuality in a recent interview

The 46-year-old Jason Mraz, who is currently contesting in the reality TV series Dancing with the Stars with partner Daniella Karagach, recently shared a candid chat with GLAAD about his bis*xuality and life after coming out.

He explained how it was a long way to come to terms with his s*xuality, especially at the cost of his divorce. Mraz added how he felt both “shame” and “guilt” at one point but was able to navigate through those to reach where he is today.

“You want to heal as many relationships of the past as possible and at the same time, step into this new acceptance and new identity or whatever I’m claiming, and that’s also hard,” Mraz noted.

He further mentioned how it was “nice to be acknowledged” and included in the Out100 list this year, and confessed it was “as hot as the Billboard 100!” The list honors the most influential people in the LGBTQ+ community.

Mraz also explained how being on the 32nd season of Dancing with the Stars has been an unexpected and emotional experience and has helped him come to terms with his bis*xuality better. He added that initially, it was hard to look at himself in the mirror and accept what he was seeing.

“On top of it, then my partner is asking me to move in ways that I’ve never moved before, and my reaction is, ‘I look silly.’ And then you break through that and it’s like, ‘Okay, I feel kinda cool.’ And then it eventually becomes confidence, and so it is a journey… Dance is an amazing medium for that transformation and for that accepting of one's self."

Previously this year, Mraz spoke with The Advocate, where he echoed similar sentiments about being a queer musician.

Back then, he said that he spent over two decades of his career “broadcasting as hetero” because he was raised conservatively and around homoph*bia. He had also said how he felt like he “needed to protect some secret.”

The Love is a Four Letter Word singer also credited his second wife, saying it was her who helped him embrace his s*xual identity. He also confessed to having “curiosities and experiences on the side,” which eventually influenced him to come out as someone “honest,” “loving,” and “inclusive.”

For those uninitiated, in June 2018, Jason Mraz wrote a letter to the LGBTQ+ community as part of Billboard’s feature ahead of Pride month. It contained a poem, a line that read:

“We still have a long way to go. But know, I am bi your side. All ways.”

Later, the following month, a Billboard article published that Jason Mraz confessed to having “experiences with men” even while dating/ being married to a woman and mentioned how his wife called him “two-spirit,” a term native Americans use to describe someone who loves both men and women.