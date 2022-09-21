Is Jimmie Walker from Good Times alive? Death rumors debunked

Jimmie Walker, a well-known actor, was recently the subject of death rumors. The rumors started after CelebTV posted a video on YouTube. Meanwhile, Walker is still alive, as he confirmed on September 19, 2022, in a Facebook post.

Walker posted a screenshot of a Google page that stated he died on September 18, 2022, and wrote "False" with an arrow pointing to the date of his death. He said:

"False Alarm everyone, I'm fine, alive and well ! Disregard any reports of my untimely death"

Walker shared the same screenshot with a new caption in which he stated that he was fine and had no idea where the news was coming from. He also stated that he will be present at the Hazzard Fest, which is set to begin on Friday, September 23, 2022. Walker's death date was removed from Google as a result of his Facebook posts.

Who spread the rumors of Jimmie Walker's death?

Jimmie Walker's death rumors started from a video posted by CelebTV (Image via Taylor Hill/Getty Images)

The rumors of Jimmie Walker's death started a few weeks ago in a video posted on the YouTube channel Celeb TV on Tuesday, August 30, 2022. The video was titled "Jimmie Walker Passed Away A Few Minutes Ago At His Home. Funeral Held In Hollywood For 3 Days."

In the past, Celeb TV has spread death rumours about celebrities such as Naomi Campbell, Jamie Foxx, Shaquille O'Neal, and others. The video comments section has been disabled.

Walker's death rumors went viral a few days ago after a few Twitter posts. On Monday, September 19, 2022, a Twitter user announced that he had died the day before, and those who saw the post began sharing it on their social media, eventually making it viral news.

Walker is currently in good health, and there have been no reports of him having any health problems.

Jimmie's fans were also relieved to learn that he was still alive.

About Jimmie Walker's Hazzard Fest: Guests, admission prices, and more

Jimmie Walker will be participating in the Hazzard Fest which will be held at the Greene County Fairgrounds for two days from Friday, September 23 to Saturday, 24, 2022. The festival will feature appearances from the Dukes of Hazzard cast members alongside guest celebrities, concerts, comedy, wrestling, car show, and more.

Richard Karn, Debbe Dunning, Ryan Hurst, Mark Boone Jr., Michael Irby, Greg Evigan, Allan Kayser, Gregg Binkley, Duane "Dog" Chapman, and Ernie "Turtleman" Brown Jr. will all make appearances at the concert. The event will feature performances by the Queen of Bluegrass, Rhonda Vincent & The Rage, Larry Sparks & The Lonesome Ramblers, Joe Nichols, and more.

The festival's regular admission tickets are $30 per day for adults and free for children under the age of ten. VIP passes are $150, and there will be food available at the location.

