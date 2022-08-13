Peloton All For One Music Festival 2022: Lineup, tickets, where to buy, dates, and more

American exercise company Peloton has announced its All for One Music festival, scheduled for August this year. The All for One Music Festival aims to unite the power of music, movement, and community.

It will feature a lineup of 33 artists across rock, pop, country, dance, Latin, and hip hop. The artists include Maggie Rogers, Maroon 5, John Mayer, Saweetie, Florence+ The Machine, and Wu-Tang Clan, among others.

This year’s All For One festival experience will feature two exclusive remix drops from The Beach Boys and Sofi Tukker. Starting this year, members can join instructors for live classes in the New York studio.

Members can also take the classes from home. The aim of the All For One Music Festival is to bring together a community of members, artists, and instructors in a virtual music festival environment.

The artists will not perform live. However, the lineup will feature classes dedicated to each artist. The festival page notes that it will be akin to seeing the artists perform live. During last year’s All For One festival, Lizzo showed up at a studio in New York.

Peloton All For One Music Festival line-up

Alanis Morissette

Amber Mark

Becky G

Becky Hill

Big Sean

Bob Moses

Carrie Underwood

Chase & Status

Florence + The Machine

Flume

Green Day

Ibeyi

John Mayer

KAYTRANADA

Latto

Lil Baby

Maggie Rogers

Maroon 5

Muse

Nicky Jam

ODESZA

Purple Disco Machine

Rascal Flatts

RÜFÜS DU SOL

Saweetie

SOFI TUKKER

Swedish House Mafia

T-Pain

The 1975

The Beach Boys

Thievery Corporation

Tove Lo

Wu Tang Clan

In a statement, Gwen Riley, the SVP of Music & Content Partnerships, said:

“All for One has always been a way for us to connect the Peloton community since music is an essential part of keeping the experience fresh and motivating for our Members. This year, we’re giving Members more classes and more artists than ever before for a 3-day celebration of music, movement and our community around the world!”

How to access All For One Music festival passes

This year's festival offers an all-access pass for a three-day celebration. People can access this year’s All For One Music festival by tuning in via the Peloton Bike or Treadmill.

Those who do not own the brand's equipment, can download the Peloton app, which gives a 30-day free trial to join the AFO music festival. The classes available will include cycling, running, strength, yoga, and an adaptive training option, among others.

More about the festival

All For One is an annual event that was started in 2018 as a way to celebrate the power of the Peloton Community. The brand's website notes that the last few years have included class content from instructors, providing an energy and experience to members that’s rooted in themes of unity, hustle, and harmony.

In 2021, All For One evolved into a music festival-inspired experience to unite our socially distanced community through the power of music.

Edited by Prem Deshpande