Is Joy Reid married and does she have children? MSNBC host's rant sparks online backlash

MSNBC host Joy Reid recently elicited the internet’s ire over a bizarre rant regarding the Alabama embryo rule, invoking illegal immigration and race in her argument. On Monday, February 26, 2024, Joy Reid blasted Alabama Sen. Tommy Tuberville over his remarks last week related to a ruling by his state's Supreme Court that embryos are considered children.

As per NBC, when asked about the Alabama Supreme Court's ruling on Friday, February 23, 2024, Tuberville told reporters:

“We need to have more kids. We need to have an opportunity to do that, and I thought this was the right thing to do.”

Reacting to the response, MSNBC host Joy Reid, in a viral video, questioned Sen. Tommy Tuberville's reasoning behind his statement, “We need to have more kids.” Reid began the video by invoking illegal immigration while asking why the United States needs more children.

“The United States has a population north of 327 million people, why do we need more kids. Your party, Sen. Tuberville, is the one screaming that 10 million immigrants — I don’t even know if that number makes any sense cause it doesn’t — have streamed into the country since Joe Biden has been president.”

Reid’s viral video has sparked interest in her personal life, including her marital status. Joy Reid is married to Jason Reid, a writer and editor based in New York City. The couple also share three children.

Joy Reid married her husband Jason Reid in 1997

According to Distractify, Joy Reid Met her husband, Jason Reid, at the School of Visual Arts in the early 90s. The couple tied the knot in 1997.

Jason Reid is an award-winning documentarian who has worked as an editor for Discovery Channel and NBC. Per his LinkedIn, he also co-founded a production company called the ImageLab Media Group in January 2005. The couple have three kids - two sons named Nasir and Jmar, and a daughter named Winsome.

Reid’s recent rant, blasting Alabama senator Tommy Tuberville has triggered backlash online. After invoking illegal immigration, Reid asked Tuberville:

“Now you’re saying, ‘We need more kids,’ can you explain who’s the ‘we,’ and what’s the purpose? You’re also a senator from the state of Alabama, God help the people there. Are you saying that the state of Alabama needs more kids? Why does the state of Alabama need more kids? More kids for what?”

Reid then continued:

“There was a time when the state of Alabama absolutely needed more kids because, you know, Alabama was a slave state, and the mandate of the planter class in Alabama was for black women to produce more kids because those kids were property, and they could work more kids and make more money on their plantations.”

She added:

“Are you saying the state of Alabama needs more kids because you think that those populations will include people who are maybe destitute and desperate enough if you kick out the immigrants, like a lot of y’all want to do, and you can make them do the work that the migrants are doing now?”

Netizens react to Joy Reid's video

The video has triggered widespread backlash online, with many criticizing Reid's remarks.

As the internet continues to slam the host, she has yet to respond to the criticism online.