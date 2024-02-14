"He can post you and show you off to everyone and still cheat": Peso Pluma Las Vegas video goes viral amid Nicki Nicole breakup reports

Mexican star Peso Pluma and Argentine rapper and singer Nicki Nicole have allegedly called it quits. This comes after a video of Pluma seemingly holding hands with another woman in Las Vegas over Super Bowl weekend surfaced online on February 12, Billboard reported.

The alleged breakup comes months after the couple confirmed their relationship in November 2023 during Nicki Nicole’s Abre Su Alma Tour stop at the Pepsi Center WTC in Mexico City. Nicki Nicole seemingly announced the breakup in an ambiguous Instagram Story shortly after she removed all pictures of the Mexican star from her account.

Nicole seemed to refer to the recently revealed Super Bowl video, even though she refrained from naming her partner in the story published on February 13. She added if she does not feel respected in a relationship, she will leave.

In response to the video circulating online and the subsequent statement alluding to a split, a social media user slammed Peso Pluma, criticizing his alleged infidelity.

Fans rally around Nicki Nicole as Peso Pluma alleged cheating video surfaced online

Nicki Nicole IG statement/ Instagram

In response to a video circulating online that showed Grammy award winner Peso Pluma seemingly holding hands with another woman, girlfriend Nicki Nicole put out a statement on IG story written in Spanish, alluding to a split.

She wrote:

“Respect is a necessary part of love. What is loved, is respected. What is respected, is cared for. When you are not cared for and there is no respect, I don’t stay there. I leave. It is with great sorrow that I found out the same way you did, thank you for the love you are sending me.”

Nicole also appeared to have deleted all her photos with the Mexican star from her social media accounts. Reacting to the reports online fans rallied around Nicole and slammed the Grammy Winner over the alleged infidelity.

According to Complex Nicole was recently spotted holding hands with her manager as she made her way through an airport.

Nicki Nicole and Peso Pluma relationship timeline

According to Billboard, the couple first met when they collaborated on a remix of Pluma’s song “Por Las Noches' in February 2023 after the Argentine singer posted about the single on her Instagram stories in October 2022, praising the artist.

At the time she wrote:

“Just thank you for making this song. It’s amazing how you describe everything I feel right now, you are very talented. Keep killing it.”

The pair, who made multiple red-carpet appearances shortly after, confirmed their relationship in November 2023 after they kissed at one of Nicole’s concerts.

The couple who attended the 2024 Grammys together, where Pluma took home the trophy for Best Música Mexicana Album for his Génesis LP, were last pictured together on February 8 during a basketball game at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

