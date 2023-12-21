Is Peso Pluma in Warzone?

Peso Pluma, known for his hit song Peligro, is unfortunately not part of Warzone. Peligro has been confirmed by the artist to be about Modern Warfare 3, and in this track, he sings about being part of Task Force 141 under the guidance and leadership of Captain Price. Ready to go to war, Pluma brings Modern Warfare 3's fantasy universe to life.

Pluma is known for his passion for Call of Duty titles, and the mentioned song is a celebratory tribute to commemorate the launch of Modern Warfare 3. Though not yet part of Warzone as of this writing, this article will discuss the possibility of Peso Pluma making an appearance in the game soon.

Disclaimer: Some aspects of this article are speculative in nature. Readers are advised to take the information provided with a grain of salt.

Can we expect a Peso Pluma skin in Warzone?

Judging from previous collaborations, Peso Pluma could very well make a surprise appearance in Warzone in one of the upcoming seasons. When Call of Duty celebrated 50 years of Hip Hop, both Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone saw multiple Hip-Hop artists such as Nicki Minaj, Snoop Dogg, and even 21 Savage spice up Call of Duty's roster with unique Operator Bundles.

Peligro, which has made an impeccable impact in the hearts of Call of Duty fans, might lead to the development of a special Operator Bundle for the artist.

That said, recent news from the COD blog indicates that there are no plans to implement such a Bundle any time soon.

We speculate that if Pluma does get a skin, it will not be before at least Season 2 or a little after the release of Season 2, i.e., around the Reloaded update for the same in late February 2024.

Who is Peso Pluma?

Hassan Emilio Kabande Laija, popularly known by his stage name, Peso Pluma, is a Mexican singer who experiments with multiple genres, including Regional Mexican, Corridos tumbados, and Latin Urban, among others.

He rose to popularity when he partnered with Raul Vega for his single, El Belicón. Based on the narco culture of Mexico, this song touched the hearts of many, shooting the artist's popularity sky-high.

As already established, Pluma's relevance in the Call of Duty universe stems from his song Peligro. This fiery track from the artist was intended to be a promotional mix for Modern Warfare 3. Adding a dose of Corridos rhythm to the MW3 track recreates scenes from the game, and brings it to life through his music.

For more Warzone news and guides, stay tuned to Sportskeeda.