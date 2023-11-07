On Tuesday, November 7, 2023, BTS' Jungkook set another unprecedented record as a Korean solo artist as he replaced his No. 1 song SEVEN with another song of his own, Standing Next To You, on the Spotify Global Chart. The 26-year-old singer joins Peso Pluma and Drake as the only other artists who have replaced their own No. 1 hits with their own tracks.

It is important to note that the Standing Next To You singer became the first Korean solo artist and the first Asian act to have charted three of his songs at No. 1 on the Spotify Global Chart, as well as the first K-pop artist to replace himself at No. 1 on two different occasions. Evidently, fans lauded the BTS idol and complimented his feat on X by tweeting, "THAT'S HUGE."

Additionally, 3D garnered slightly more than 6.5 million listens on Spotify alone as of October 2, 2023. It shot up to No. 1 from No. 3 and made its maiden summit appearance, replacing SEVEN.

The Please Don't Change singer has three of his tracks, SEVEN (feat. Latto), 3D (feat. Jack Harlow), and Standing Next To You, peak at No. 1 on the Spotify Global Chart. It is important to note that all these tracks are from his solo album Golden, which the singer debuted on November 3, 2023. However, SEVEN and 3D were pre-released on July 14 and September 29, 2023, respectively.

"All in 2023 from on debut album": Fans ecstatic as Jungkook is breaking and making record every single day

BTS Jungkook has also surpassed 2 billion streams on Spotify across all credits within just 577 days, coming in second to BTS Jimin, who still holds the record of being the fastest Korean solo artist to surpass the threshold of 2.2 billion Spotify streams in 560 days. Nonetheless, the Please Don't Change singer has shattered various other records with his solo album debut.

On November 7, 2023, SEVEN also sold more than 1 million CD copies in the United States, earning the singer an RIAA Platinum certification. The Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) is a prestigious honor that acknowledges musicians who have set unprecedented records in album or CD (singles) sales in the United States.

Needless to say, the BTS Army took to social media once again and congratulated the singer behind the successful solo album GOLDEN, which has taken over the iTunes Charts in over 75 countries within five hours of its release, as eight tracks from the album grabbed the Top 10 of the iTunes Chart globally.

Since debuting as a Korean solo artist—in July 2023 with his single SEVEN—outside of his ultra-famous group, BTS, Jungkook has been a force to be reckoned with. He has been making and breaking records and is setting the bar higher than any other musician has ever done so far.

BTS member Jeon Jungkook also broke Hollywood heavyweight Miley Cyrus' record of surpassing 980 million streams on Spotify. The BTS idol eclipsed Cyrus' Flowers by amassing over 980 million streams in just 105 days, while she did the same in 108 days.

In the meantime, on November 6, 2023, Xbox revealed an official partnership with BTS Jungkook, which astounded the globe and the Bangtan fans. Xbox, a video gaming console from Microsoft, revealed the exciting news on its official Twitter account, teasing a much larger announcement later this week in lieu of GOLDEN's promotion schedule.