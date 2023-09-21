Why did Peso Pluma cancel his concert in Tijuana Mexico? Singer issues apology following alleged cartel death threats 

Peso Pluma was supposed to perform at the Caliente Stadium in Tijuana, Mexico, on October 14, 2023, as part of his Double P Tour. However, the show has now been canceled following the issue of a 'narcomantas' i.e. death threat against the singer, allegedly by Cártel Jalisco Nueva Generación, as per the Rolling Stone.

The cancellation was announced by the singer's label, Prajin Music, via a post on their Instagram page, stating:

"Our goal is to protect the fans and the team. For the safety of everyone involved, we will cancel our show in Tijuana. Thank you to our fans for understanding. We love you."

Peso Pluma Tijuana cancellation announcement (Image via official label Instagram @prajinmusicgroup)

Peso Pluma previously received death threats for being "disrespectful and loose-tongued"

Peso Pluma performed the song Siempre Pendientes during his performance at the Festival Arre in Mexico City on September 10, 2023, during which the singer gave a salutation to Joaquín Guzmán Loera, popularly known as El Chapo.

The initial death threat or narcomantas was allegedly issued by the Cartel Jalisco Nueva Generación, a rival of El Chapo, because the cartel considered the reference to the latter "disrespectful." The four banners with the narcomantas, hung on the bridges of the city, stated:

"This is for you, Peso Pluma. Don’t show up on Oct. 14 because it will be your last performance. You are disrespectful and loose-tongued, If you show up we are going to beat the f*ck out of you."

After the initial threat was issued, Tijuana Mayor Montserrat Caballero stated that the prosecutor's office was investigating the threats and that an unnamed suspect had been arrested already.

Miss Cabellero also pointed out the fallout of the singer's style of music, stating:

"It is up to me to protect the citizens of Tijuana, and therefore in the next few days we will determine if the concert will take place or not. Singers such as... Peso Pluma make apologies for crime, so there are certain groups that get upset. Unfortunately those who suffer the consequences are the citizens who want to attend their concerts."

Pluma is known for his contributions to the Narcocorrido or drug ballad genre, most prominently in the single GÁVILAN II, from the album Genesis. The single, a collaboration between him and Tito Double P, is a historical ballad from the perspective of the Sinaloa Cartel about the Battle of Culiacán, where the Mexican National Guard failed to capture Ovidio Guzmán López.

The singer has clarified his position on being part of the Narcocorrido tradition, stating in a video interview on the Soy Grupero YouTube channel that:

"There are people who call us and are like, ‘Hey, how much do you charge for a corrido? It’s not that we’re supporting, or being apologists. It’s just work.'”

The singer is not the only artist to have jumped on the Narcocorrido bandwagon, with regional artists such as Cano, Fuerza Regida, as well as Mexican music giants such as Los Tigres del Norte, Los Tucanes de Tijuana, and Chalino Sánchez also performing in the genre.