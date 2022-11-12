Is Kevin Conroy married? Husband confirms cause of death of iconic Batman voice actor

Famous voice actor Kevin Conroy passed away, aged 66, on Thursday, November 10, 2022, at Mount Sinai Hospital in New York.

His husband Vaughn C. Williams, confirmed that he died from intestinal cancer. For now, the actor’s health history is not available and so it remains unknown for how long he was suffering from the disease.

Mark Hamill @MarkHamill

#RIPKevinConroy Stunned by the loss of this brilliant actor. Words can't express my admiration and respect for the man. I loved him like a brother. Stunned by the loss of this brilliant actor. Words can't express my admiration and respect for the man. I loved him like a brother.#RIPKevinConroy 💔 https://t.co/THlaZ2uTSh

Marshall Julius @MarshallJulius Absolutely devastated by the loss of voice actor Kevin Conroy, the best-ever Batman by a hundred million miles, cut down by cancer at 66. He was vengeance. He was the night. 🦇 Absolutely devastated by the loss of voice actor Kevin Conroy, the best-ever Batman by a hundred million miles, cut down by cancer at 66. He was vengeance. He was the night. 🦇 https://t.co/xoQq1LuQf0

Conroy was popular among the public for lending the voice of Batman in a number of video games, TV shows, and feature films in the DC Animated Universe.

Kevin Conroy was married to Vaughn C. Williams

Kevin Conroy never revealed anything about his personal life. He was married to Vaughn C. Williams and the fact was revealed only after his death.

A New York Times interview in 2016 revealed that Conroy was gay. While the news was disclosed around six years ago, Conroy's fans only found out about it when he opened up during DC Comics' 2022 Pride anthology.

He shared the story in a comic called Finding Batman and it mentioned how much voicing the character meant to him. Conroy said that he has grown adept at concealing parts of himself.

Kevin also said that he grew up as a gay son in a religious family and that it is a fact that he began engaging with while auditioning for Batman: The Animated Series. Recalling the same, he said that when he began speaking, a voice he didn't recognize came out.

He added:

“It was a throaty, husky, rumbling sound. It seemed to roar from 30 years of frustration, confusion, denial, love, yearning. I felt Batman rising from deep within.”

Kevin Conroy gained recognition for voicing Batman

Kevin Conroy portrayed Batman in various video games, TV shows and films (Image via Isaiah Trickey/Getty Images)

Kevin Conroy initially tried his luck on television and grabbed a role in the daytime soap opera, Another World. He also appeared in various plays like Hamlet, A Midsummer’s Night Dream, Lolita, Eastern Standard, and more. He returned to television in 1985 with a movie, Covenant.

Conroy then appeared on other TV shows like Search for Tomorrow, Dynasty, Ohara, Tour of Duty, Cheers, Search for Tomorrow, Matlock, Murphy Brown, and others.

Kevin was cast as Batman and he first portrayed the character in Batman: The Animated Series. He continued to play Batman on TV shows like The New Batman Adventures, Batman Beyond, Justice League, and Justice League Unlimited. He also played the role in films like Batman: Mask of the Phantasm, Batman & Mr. Freeze: SubZero, and Batman Beyond: Return of the Joker.

He also participated in relief efforts following the September 11, 2001 attack in New York City. He filmed for a role on Tim Daly’s web series The Daly Show where he parodied Batman in a fight with Daly parodying Superman. Conroy played Bruce Wayne of Earth-99 in an episode of Batwoman.

Poll : 0 votes