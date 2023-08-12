Is Lahaina Grill burned down? GoFundMe raises more than $190,000 as video of wildfire damage goes viral

Several videos of the Maui wildfires have been doing the rounds on the internet, and a recent clip featured the popular restaurant Lahaina Grill being burned to the ground. The Maui fire has almost destroyed Lahaina city and has claimed the lives of 80 people so far, as per NBC.

Lahaina Grill shared a video of the impact the wildfire had on its restaurant and added a link to a GoFundMe account. The restaurant urged individuals to share the post with the community and help its employees in need.

The news about the restaurant burning down left people in shock. The establishment launched its GoFundMe page on August 11, 2023, with the aim of collecting $250,000. As of this writing, the page has managed to earn $194,060 with the help of 922 donations.

GoFundMe page of the restaurant (Image via gofundme.com)

"Our staff is our first priority" - Lahaina Grill team to meet each of its employees to provide support to them

The restaurant mentioned on its GoFundMe page that all the funds collected would be used to help their employees. They stated that over 40 of their employees had "lost everything," and the funds would help them relocate.

"Our staff is our first priority therefore, all donations made will be distributed DIRECTLY to our staff who are houseless and need basic life necessities and relocation. 40+ employees at this restaurant have lost everything," the post mentioned.

In the updated post, they mentioned that they were overwhelmed with the love that they had been receiving. They said that they plan on meeting each of their employees in person to help them during this trying time.

"We will be meeting with each of our employees in person to help with details of their next steps, fund distributions, filing online aid applications and have secured a meeting spot in Kahului where we will set up," the post continued.

Ever since the video of the restaurant burning down was uploaded online, it has been going viral, with individuals urging others to contribute to the fund and help the establishment's employees

Lahaina Grill was a popular restaurant and was established in 1990

Established in 1990, this restaurant was one of the most popular outlets in Maui. When it first opened, it was a little bistro that had just 55 seats and was located at a thoroughfare called Front Street. Over the years, the restaurant garnered massive attention internationally and the recent news left individuals heartbroken.

The restaurant's website states:

"A major expansion of Lahaina Grill was completed in January 1993, doubling both the dining and bar seating capacity. At this time the interior became the first completely smoke-free restaurant environment in the State of Hawai'i."

Over the years, the restaurant has won several awards for its food, atmosphere, and service.