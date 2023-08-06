"They're family they're home": Fans overwhelmed with emotions as GFRIEND members reunite for a hang-out 

All six members of former K-pop girl group, GFRIEND, recently reunited for an endearing group hang-out, driving their loyal fandom, BUDDYs, ecstatic. On August 5, the idols, Sowon, Yerin, Eunha, Yuju, SinB, and Umji, declared the special reunion by engaging with each other in pictures shared on their social media.

One of the pictures in question shows all six girls seated at a table at what seems like a restaurant, while also revealing group photos taken at a photo booth. Members Sowon, Eunha, and Yerin even dropped the reunion picture on their official Instagram accounts, and fans are finding it hard to deal with their emotions. Many are posting heartfelt messages surrounding the delightful surprise given by their faves, with one writing, "they're family they're home."

"A new gfriend ot6 pic": Fans are in the throes of mirth and nostalgia upon witnessing GFRIEND's reunion

This is not the first time that the Me Gustas Tu singers showed their incredible bond post parting ways. On January 15, 2023, on the occasion of GFRIEND's eighth debut anniversary, the girls got together to commemorate their unbreakable friendship, making it a meeting that fans dearly loved.

The latest image posted by member Sowon is captioned "Love," while member Yerin replied to it by writing "Friendship." In the latter's post, she captioned the photo "Indeed we are having fun." On the other hand, member Eunha quoted the number "99881234," which holds a special significance in itself, amid other heartwarming replies by fellow group members.

GFSquad @GFS_backup



It stands for "Let's live energetically till we're 99 and be sick only in 1, 2, 3 days and d!e"



#GFRIEND #여자친구 pic.twitter.com/zQ8BlYMk1b twitter.com/GFS_backup/sta… [INFO] 230805 - 99881234 is from a show where a bunch of grannies said "Let's be healthy, 99881234"It stands for "Let's live energetically till we're 99 and be sick only in 1, 2, 3 days and d!e"

BUDDYs are ardently waiting for further interactions among the members of the former group. In the meantime, they are adding the latest pictures to their album of GFRIEND reunions since the group's disbandment.

rv @UMJIPROD pic.twitter.com/8YpHtVyADE buddies celebrating everytime a new gfriend ot6 pic comes up because gf members post their pic once in a blue moon

naomi⁷ @hyyhsinb i’m suddenly mentally stable… when i say gfriend being together will always make me happier sksjsxkskskskskks pic.twitter.com/P1c44RzKtq

What are the GFRIEND members up to these days?

In recent news, member Yerin is all set to make her solo comeback on August 23, 2023, with her second mini-album Ready, Set, Love. She debuted as a soloist in 2022, with her mini-album ARIA. Meanwhile, member Yuju who debuted as a soloist in 2022 with her mini-album REC, also dropped her second mini-album O in March this year.

Sowon, on the other hand, is pursuing acting and appeared in the film-drama series My Chilling Roommate (2022) as the female lead. Members Eunha, Umji, and SinB now form the K-pop group VIVIZ that debuted in 2022, with its mini album Beam of Prism. The trio's latest release is the single Spoiler, an OST for the ongoing TV series called My Lovely Liar.

The iconic girls of GFRIEND debuted in 2015 under SOURCE MUSIC, with their debut track, Glass Bead. In May 2021, the members went their separate ways following their individual pursuits, but when they do get together, the fandom comes alive with memories shared with the NAVILLERA girls.