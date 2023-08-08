Montgomery brawl GoFundMe: Fundraiser raises over $1500 for black victims who helped dockwoker 

A fundraiser has been organized on GoFundMe for the black victims involved in the Montgomery Riverfront brawl that took social media by storm. The incident took place on Saturday, August 5, when a black dock worker tried to clear the space along the Alabama River to make way for the Harriott II Riverboat.

But a group of white boaters, whose pontoon was blocking the dock, refused to move it. When the black stevedore tried to untie their pontoon, one of them suddenly charged at him. The fight soon escalated when more white people joined in to beat the dock worker.

Other black people present at the dock then fought in defense of the stevedore and the altercation between the two groups turned violent, to the point that police had to be informed.

Many people wanted to help the Black men who helped the dockworker at the Montgomery Riverfront brawl. (Image via Twitter/@awyoutried)

On Monday, August 7, the Montgomery Police Department said that they have issued arrest warrants in connection with the Riverfront brawl after videos of the massive fight drew attention nationwide.

The fundraiser for the Black victims of the incident was created by John Lamb on August 7 and has raised over $1500 out of its $12,000 goal. The GoFundMe note said that this fund would go into paying the bail fee, medical bills, and therapy expenses of the rescuers who helped in the scuffle.

GoFundMe for Black victims in the Riverfront Park brawl raises over $1,500 (Image via GoFundMe)

Another fundraiser kickstarted for a black man involved in the Montgomery brawl

A second fundraiser related to the fight at the Riverfront Park has also been created on August 7 on GoFundMe. Angelica McKnight, who organized the fundraiser, stated that her father was one of the few people who got arrested after the brawl. In the viral videos of the fight, one black man could be seen lifting a chair and hitting another white man with it.

The man with the chair became popular as people wanted to help bail him out. (Image via Twitter/@soulcyberqueen)

Angelica referred to that Black man as her father and added that he got swayed at the moment and was extremely apologetic for his actions. The man was arrested with a bond fee of $25,000. The daughter proceeded to write that their family needed help in bailing her father out. She did not disclose his name as she does to want any harm to come to her father or her family afterward.

She set the fundraiser goal at $25,000, among which more than $9,000 has been raised so far. Angelica McKnight also added her Cash App id and asked donors if they can send the money via that app as well, it will make the fundraiser reach its goal faster.

Fundraiser for the Black man with the chair in the Montgomery Riverfront brawl raises over $9,000 (Image via GoFundMe)

Montgomery Mayor's response to the Riverfront Park brawl

Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed released a statement on Sunday saying that the police acted swiftly and detained several reckless individuals who attacked the riverboat worker who was only doing his job. He said:

“This was an unfortunate incident which never should have occurred. As our police department investigates these intolerable actions, we should not become desensitized to violence of any kind in our community. Those who choose violence will be held accountable by our criminal justice system.”

Mayor Reed further added that even though there is a lot of activity involved in the investigation of the case, he believed that the city will get through it together collectively as a community.