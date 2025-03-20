Is Lipton Peach Iced Tea discontinued? Viral post sends internet into a tizzy 

Popular tea brand Lipton left its Peach Iced Tea fans briefly upset over the flavor's humored discontinuation. On Wednesday, the brand posted a photo of its peach iced tea can adorned with two angel wings, while the bold letters read, "REST IN PEACH." The brand apologized to its fans:

"We know – it hurts (sorry if we've ruined your go-to afternoon chill bev)."

Lipton reassured fans that the remaining flavors of the brand are still available to support them. It went on to say:

"And who knows? Maybe one day Peach will make a legendary comeback. We appreciate your understanding during this period of adjustment and apologize for any inconvenience caused."

Fans took to X to express their disappointment over the sudden discontinuation.

"what the actual f**k? what are we supposed to drink now", commented an X user.

"they wanna go out of business huh why would you make a PSA that you are discontinuing a fan-favorite", wrote one more.

"This is the only one I buy, so RIP to peach and RIP to Lipton getting any of my money", wrote an individual.

A few opined that it could be a marketing strategy on Lipton's part, similar to Duolingo faking its green owl's death.

"This has to be some marketing ploy like Duolingo faking the death of Duo. I refuse to believe they would just randomly get rid of one of their most popular flavors", said one.

"People will stock up on them, and then they will announce that they have changed their decision and are going to keep it. Master marketing", another resonated.

However, after a few hours, the brand made another post clarifying that the previous post was a joke and that the fan-favorite Peach Lipton Iced Tea was not making an exit. The clarification drew another set of reactions from netizens.

"They definitely were going to get rid of it but backs tracked because of everyone complaining about online lmao", wrote one.

"Lipton needs to fire their entire advertising team, this didn’t just fail, it made them look foolish", one more opined.

"thank god...now discontinue Lemon flavor instead", suggested another.

Lipton is not discontinuing its Peach Iced Tea

In their follow-up post on Instagram, Lipton reassured fans in bold:

"PEACH IS HERE TO STAY"

The brand reasoned:

"Oops, is it still March? Got my dates mixed up...thought it was April Fools already!"

Addressing the Peach Iced Tea admirers as "pookies," Lipton promised it would never separate them from their favorite flavor.

In a concluding note, Lipton acknowledged fans' undivided love for the Peach Iced Tea flavor. The brand announced a surprise for "the biggest fans," who had the best reactions to its initial announcement.

