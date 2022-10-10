"TikTok influencer era": Fans react as Madonna's 'If I Miss' video goes viral online

American singer Madonna has seemingly come out as gay via a new social media video.

On October 9, 2022, the 64-year-old took to her TikTok handle to share a video where she plays a game for her fans and hints about her sexuality. In the clip, Madonna can be seen throwing a pair of underwear into a trash can.

She wrote, "If I miss, I'm Gay" across the video as she aims the undergarment into the garbage but fails to sink it in. The singer can then be seen throwing her hands up in acceptance before turning away from the camera.

Several fans hailed the singer for seemingly coming out on social media. As per Entertainment Tonight, one fan wrote:

"Did I just witness Madonna coming out, good for her."

Another wrote "welcome" with a rainbow emoji.

Twitter reactions on Madonna's viral video

While several fans applauded the singer's efforts to seemingly confirm her sexuality, Twitter fans had mixed reactions to her viral video. The 64-year-old star drew praise and criticism for coming out and her looks, respectively. Meanwhile, a separate section of fans claimed to already being aware of her orientation following her past antics.

m. @redcrains Madonna’s TikTok shenanigans are actually starting to become funny to me, she’s really in her TikTok influencer era at age 64. twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Madonna’s TikTok shenanigans are actually starting to become funny to me, she’s really in her TikTok influencer era at age 64. twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/c66Pvyb5p4

irene 🎃 @3arlysuns3ts did Madonna just come out with a tiktok did Madonna just come out with a tiktok https://t.co/MCgkKOTEr9

K @kayainsco MADONNA JUST CAME OUT ON TIKTOK THIS IS THE HAPPIEST DAY OF MY LIFE MADONNA JUST CAME OUT ON TIKTOK THIS IS THE HAPPIEST DAY OF MY LIFE https://t.co/bHg3wRNRym

⁉️ in the box @seokietear did i just witness madonna coming out on tiktok or am i officially going insane did i just witness madonna coming out on tiktok or am i officially going insane

Jen Handorf @JHandorf ‘MADONNA MIGHT BE QUEER BECAUSE TIKTOK!’ feels like the slowest news day click bait headline ever.



I for one am here for more drama in the lowest of keys.



See also ‘water might be wet’ and ‘deserts might be dry.’ ‘MADONNA MIGHT BE QUEER BECAUSE TIKTOK!’ feels like the slowest news day click bait headline ever.I for one am here for more drama in the lowest of keys. See also ‘water might be wet’ and ‘deserts might be dry.’

Madonna has been regarded as a gay icon for several years

For decades, Madonna has actively been an advocate for the LGBTQIA+ community, HIV/AIDS crisis, and has stood up against anti-gay political policies.

In the 1980s, she actively advocated AIDS activism after her friend and Detroit-era dance instructor, Christopher Flynn, was diagnosed with the disease. As for the LGBTQIA+ community, Ellen DeGeneres once revealed that the Papa Don't Preach singer helped her in coming out.

In a 1991 documentary Truth or Dare, the singer can be seen hanging out with gay people. Moreover, there have been countless times when she actively denounced homophobia, memorably during the 2013 GLAAD Awards when she mocked the Boy Scouts’ homophobic membership ideals.

✯ @CIICCONE 2003. Madonna kissing Britney Spears and Christina Aguilera at the VMAS. 2003. Madonna kissing Britney Spears and Christina Aguilera at the VMAS. https://t.co/i8jrfc0AM7

While she is yet to confirm her sexuality exclusively, she has previously hinted at being attracted to women. Throughout her career, she has publicly kissed many famed female celebrities, such as Nicki Minaj, Christina Aguilera, and Britney Spears.

The latter two became the highlight of the 2003 VMA's when Madonna kissed them both on stage, later explaining her actions as passing the torch of the Queen of Pop.

Most recently, the singer was seen with Dominican rapper Tokischa, and they were photographed kissing each other while sitting in the front row of the New York Fashion Week. They were also seen kissing while attending a Pride event in the summer of this year.

The 26-year-old starred in Madonna's latest remix of her 2005 hit Hung Up, titled Hung Up on Tokischa, where the duo can be seen cozying up while surrounded by several people.

At the time of writing, the nature of their relationship hasn't been confirmed, but this news comes after she split up with her boyfriend of three years, Ahlamalik Williams.

The Vogue singer was previously married to actor Sean Penn from 1985 to 1989. She later married film director Guy Ritchie in 2000 and remained in the relationship until their divorce in 2008. Over the years, she has been romantically linked to several celebrities like Michael Jackson, Dennis Rodman, Vanilla Ice, Tupac, and many more.

