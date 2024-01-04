Is Mr Bates’ wife still alive? Suzanne Sercombe supported Alan during Post Office scandal after couple lost £65,000 in business

Disclaimer: The article contains mentions about suicide. Reader's discretion is advised.

Alan Bates' wife, Suzanne Sercombe, is alive and well and has been a pillar of support by Bates' side during the harrowing Post Office scandal. Bates was one of the sub-postmasters wrongfully accused of theft, fraud, and false accounting. It was later discovered that the financial discrepancies were due to glitches in the Post Office's new IT system, the Horizon, created by Japanese company Fujitsu.

Between 1999 and 2015, more than 700 sub-postmasters and sub-postmistresses were wrongfully persecuted, leading many to lose their livelihoods and, in some cases, even their lives, The Daily Mail reported. Alan Bates and Suzanne Sercombe lost their life savings of £65,000, which they used as an investment to set up a Post Office unit in their shop in Wales during their retirement.

The Post Office scandal is referred to as the "most widespread miscarriage of justice in UK history" by the BBC. Details of this scandal are unveiled in the four-part drama series Mr Bates vs the Post Office, which premiered on January 1, 2024, on ITV. Actress Julie Hesmondhalgh played the role of Suzanne Sercombe.

Suzanne Sercombe was supportive of Alan Bates every step of the way during the scandal

According to The Sun, Suzanne Sercombe was originally from London. She married Alan Bates, and after a long life, the two decided to invest in a Post Office in Llandudno, Wales, as part of their retirement plan in 1998.

As per the Mirror, Bates began to notice accounting discrepancies in the Horizon system in late 2000 after £6,000 was reportedly missing. Bates informed the Post Office, but the company terminated his contract in 2003, stating that £1,200 was unaccounted for. Alan Bates and Suzanne Sercombe lost their initial capital of £65,000. The couple decided to take on the Post Office after learning that several more sub-postmasters and sub-postmistresses were falsely accused of theft and fraud.

In 2019, Bates and five other claimants sued the Post Office, resulting in a £58 million compensation payout for the 555 claimants. The Mirror reported that thirty-nine former workers also had their criminal convictions overturned by the Court of Appeal on April 23, 2021.

Throughout the ordeal, Suzanne Sercombe was a pillar by Bates' side, supporting her husband at every turn. Actress Julie Hesmondhalgh stated that Bates and Surcombe shared "a sense of justice and right and wrong," The Sun reported. Hesmondhalgh said that Suzanne Sercombe retreated to the shadows a bit as her husband rallied for justice, but she did that willingly because she,

"Absolutely loves and respects him [Bates] and because she shares a sense of justice and right and wrong.”

She continued,

“Suzanne has, in lots and lots of ways, put her own life on hold and sacrificed huge amounts to this cause. She’s stood by him every step of the way, 100% unquestioningly. She’s no walkover, not a little wifey at home by any stretch of the imagination."

Hesmondhalgh said that Alan Bates and Suzanne Sercombe share such a "deep and abiding love and respect" and described it as "one that is quite rare and precious."

According to Daily Tuesday, the drama series captured the vibrance, resilience, and strength of the real-life Suzanne Sercombe.

The Post Office scandal ruined the livelihoods of many families

The Post Office scandal drove several people to bankruptcy. According to The Daily Mail, several sub-postmasters and sub-postmistresses were wrongfully convicted and imprisoned. Thirty-three died before they could be exonerated of their charges. Four people fell into a depression and allegedly killed themselves.

Alan Bates still fights the Post Office, backed by Suzanne Sercombe's unwavering loyalty. At 68 years old, Bates vowed to stay involved till everyone from the original group received financial compensation, LBC reported. He said,

"At 68, I would love to be able to take my foot off the pedal. But I will stay involved until everyone from the original group who is entitled to compensation receives the full financial redress they're eligible for. Once everyone's received their money, I'll feel I've done my bit."

In January 2023, Bates was honored with an OBE for his services to justice but ultimately turned it down, stating that he would not hold the honor, while Paula Vennells, the chief operating officer of the Post Office during the scandal, had a CBE to her name.

According to The Tab, Bates spoke about the ITV drama series and said,

“Over the years a lot of words have been written about how lives have been wrecked by an out of control government organisation, however they have never come close to expressing the true horrors that have been inflicted on people. I think this drama is the first time anything has come close to getting across the suffering many of the victims have had to cope with.”

Toby Jones stars as the titular character Alan Bates in Mr Bates vs the Post Office. The series' final episode is slated to air on Thursday, January 4, on ITV.