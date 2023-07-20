Is Nicole Seah married? Family life explored amid Leon Perera affair scandal

Singapore’s Workers’ Party members Nicole Seah and Leon Perera have been in the news of late for their alleged extramarital affair with each other. Now, the two have also resigned from their positions. The news caused a stir after the party’s chief, Pritam Singh, brought it to the notice of the public on July 19, 2023.

Furthermore, the chief also addressed the alleged video of Nicole Seah and Perera circulating online and claimed that the party would be investigating the video. Reportedly, the video, which lasts for 15 seconds, shows Perera touching the hands of a woman, which many have been claiming to be Nicole Seah's. The duo can be seen dining and sipping wine in a restaurant.

As soon as the news broke, many social media users began questioning the marital life of the accused politicians.

Many were also surprised to know that not only are the two married to different spouses, but they also have two kids each. While Nicole is married to Bryan, an engineer, Leon tied the knot with Carol in 2003.

Nicole Seah and Bryan got married in 2015 after a long-distance relationship

Nicole Seah, who was the youngest female candidate in the 2011 Singapore General Elections, met Bryan during a vacation in Australia, as per a 2016 interview with HerWorld.

While they were initially hesitant about being in a long-distance relationship, the two eventually decided to give it a shot:

"At first, we didn’t think it was a good idea to get serious as we both lived in different countries. Then he downloaded Whatsapp and Skype the day I left, and we’ve been talking non-stop ever since," Nicole said during the interview.

The couple then decided to take their relationship to the next level and tied the knot in August 2015. After getting married in a low-key ceremony, the politician moved back to Singapore at the end of 2015.

When asked about what she made Bryan "different from the rest," Nicole Seah responded by saying:

“I’m very comfortable with him. As someone who used to have a high profile in the media, I like that Bryan sees me as I really am and doesn’t care about what others think or say.”

Furthermore, she also revealed details about the proposal and claimed that “it was a very HBD-style proposal.”

The couple also has two kids, the first one, a daughter, was born in 2018, and the duo welcomed their second daughter in 2022.

Perera's driver reportedly approached the party chief with information about the alleged affair

Channel News Asia reported that it was Leon Perera's driver who first reported the alleged affair to the party chief, Pritam Singh. Furthermore, the publication also claimed that the driver dropped in a WhatsApp message to the chief, claiming that Perera and Seah were meeting very often and were often seen hugging and holding hands.

Reports also claimed that the duo has been in and out of hotels together since mid-2020. Furthermore, The Straits Times also confirmed that many sources revealed that they have been in an alleged relationship since late 2020.

The affair began after the 2020 general election but stopped sometime ago, WP says.



Perera is also resigning as an MP. 1. Singapore’s Workers’ Party senior members Leon Perera and Nicole Seah have resigned from the party, after initially lying about their extramarital affair.The affair began after the 2020 general election but stopped sometime ago, WP says.Perera is also resigning as an MP. pic.twitter.com/09XNhRhqM9 " target="_blank" title="tweet-url" rel="noopener noreferrer">pic.twitter.com/09XNhRhqM9

At the moment, neither Nicole nor Leon has spoken up regarding the allegations of having an extra-marital affair. Moreover, even the spouses and families have chosen to remain tight-lipped on the matter.