Is R3 Da Chilliman dead? Viral social media hoax debunked

A claim that American rapper R3 Da Chilliman passed away at the age of 23 has been making rounds on the internet. On July 15, social media handles like Twitter were bombarded with the claims that the Southern California native has died suddenly. No official statement had been released at that moment.

However, as per the media outlet We Publish News, R3 Da Chilliman is alive and well and surrounded by his family and loved ones.

The social media claims were wrong and the 23-year-old rapper just got entangled in the false social media rumors, which several celebrities fall into. Most recently, it was Full House actor, Dave Coulier, who faced such rumors after a Facebook fan page dedicated to him abruptly posted that he passed away on July 6.

Later, Courlier's reps rubbished the viral claims and urged people not to believe everything they see on the internet. The viral claims about R3 also sparked some concerns among fans on Twitter. Some of them commented:

Screenshot of a Twitter user remarking on the false claims surrounding R3 Da Chilliman's death.

Brief background on R3 Da Chilliman

As per World Wide Tune, R3 Da Chilliman is 23 years old and is already known for his up-and-coming career. He is a native of Moreno Valley, Riverside County, Southern California. In fact, he is the first artist from Moreno to sign with a big label.

The rapper shared that his first name has stayed with him and his friends usually call him R3. Discussing his second name, R3 Da Chilliman said that he had no name for his rap and randomly attached "Da Chilliman" inspired by Chilli Parker, to complete his name.

At age 15, he fled his mother's home and moved in with his siblings in order to be independent and because he had had enough of the street life. Chilliman had a decent relationship with both of his divorced parents. He admired his father, who worked very diligently for money.

R3 claims that becoming the first rapper from the city to get signed to a label as a talent contributed to him developing a deeper sense of obligation. Even though he didn't start taking rap seriously until the year 2020, he already has an impressively huge fan following, much as an established rapper would.

His management encouraged him to compose new songs even when he struggled and contemplated quitting the music industry. He often mentions Drakeo while talking about the people who have had an effect on him. His confidence as a rapper increased once his famed track Blamp Camp was released, shortly after he was allowed to leave the hospital. As of right moment, it has over 952,000 views on YouTube.

On Spotify, he has 169,666 monthly listeners. He released his latest album, Chilli Season, in March 2023.