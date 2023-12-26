Is Stephen Fry Jewish? Actor's ‘alternative’ Christmas message gets mixed reactions on internet

This year's alternative Christmas message on Channel 4 by Stephen Fry was met with mixed reactions. On December 25, the English actor and comedian spoke about the stark rise of antisemitism in the UK following Hamas' attack in Israel on October 7, 2023. Stephen Fry said in his message:

“One truth about myself, that I never thought for one single second would ever be an issue about which I had any cause to worry in this country, was that I’m a Jew.”

In the six-minute-long message, Stephen Fry talked about the rising attacks against Jewish people living in the UK. While this video struck the hearts of few, many criticized him for turning a blind eye toward the plight of the 2.3 million Palestinians in Gaza who are trapped and under attack.

Expand Tweet

Stephen Fry revealed he is "52 percent Ashkenazy Jew" in the alternative Christmas message

In the alternative Christmas message posted on December 25, 2023, Stephen Fry revealed that he was Jewish and said that this might surprise most people who view him as "quintessentially English."

“If you take a swab of my spittle - as I did with one of those genetic services - up comes 52 percent Ashkenazy Jew. More than half, which was a bit of a surprise,” he said.

“Does it matter? “I mean, I don’t really “identify as Jewish” any more than I “identify as English” or British,” he added.

Expand Tweet

According to The Express, as the video progressed, Stephen Fry quoted Metropolitan Police statistics, saying that there has been a recorded 1,350 percent increase in incidents of antisemitism in London. In the message, he said:

“Shop windows smashed, Stars of David and swastikas daubed on walls of Jewish property, synagogues, and cemeteries. Jewish schools have been forced to close. There is real fear stalking the Jewish neighbourhoods of Britain. Jewish people here are becoming fearful of showing themselves. In Britain, in 2023. Can you imagine, Jews afraid to be themselves in the open for fear of reprisal?”

“The great Irish thinker and writer Conor Cruise O’Brien once said that ‘antisemitism is a light sleeper.’ Well, it seems to have woken up of late. The horrendous events of October 7th and the Israeli response seemed to have stirred up this ancient hatred,” he added.

Stephen Fry's alternative Christmas message gets mixed reviews (Image via Getty Images)

Stephen Fry also added:

“Knowing and loving this country as I do, I don’t believe that most Britons are ok living in a society that judges hatred of Jews to be the one acceptable form of racism. So speak up, stand with us, be proud to be Jewish or Jew-ish - or, if not Jewish at all, proud to have us as much a part of this great nation as any other minority, as any of you.”

Stephen Fry, 66, is a beloved English actor, comedian, broadcaster, director, narrator and writer. He is best known for his television roles in Blackadder II (1986) and Jeeves and Wooster (1990).

Stephen Fry's alternative Christmas message receives mixed reviews on social media

People on X (formerly Twitter) were divided in their response to Stephen Fry's alternative Christmas message. Few praised him for his thought-provoking and tear-jerking message. In contrast, others condemned him for ignoring the struggles of the Palestinians as Israel continued to bomb them, stating that he was conflating antizionism with antisemitism.

Trigger warning: Some of the tweets below contain images of injured children that are triggering in nature. Readers' discretion is advised.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

While there is no denying that antisemitism is on the rise, it is also equally important to point out that Islamophobia has also increased in the UK since the October 7 Hamas attack.

According to LADbible, earlier this month, Labour MP Naz Shah said:

"According to the latest statistics, there has been a 600% rise in Islamophobic incidents here in the UK, including both verbal and physical abuse as well as vandalism, such as the dumping of a pig’s head at a proposed mosque in the market town of Barnoldswick. Make no mistake, Islamophobia is an entire industry."

As per ABC News, on October 7, 2023, a terrorist organization called Hamas launched a surprise attack on Israel, killing over 1200 civilians. The consequent attacks by Israel against the Palestinians have resulted in more than 20,000 people dead, 70% of whom are women and children, as reported by Gaza health officials.

There is an ongoing push to call for a humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza, as nearly 2.3 million Palestinians are trapped without food, water, and proper healthcare.