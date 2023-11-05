“Damage control is not activism”: Selena Gomez slammed over signing open letter for Gaza ceasefire following her Instagram deletion drama

Pop sensation Selena Gomez is reeling under fire for signing an open letter to President Joe Biden for the Gaza ceasefire. However, she is being criticized not for signing an open letter but for doing so after announcing a social media break. Earlier, she shared a post where Gomez wrote that she was taking a break and deleting her Instagram. Selena also said,

"I'm done. I do not support any of what's going on."

It is worth noting that the Rare Beauty owner shared this after she was massively criticized for sharing a post on Israel-Hamas, where she said,

"Because my heart breaks to see all the horror, hate, violence and terror that's going on in the world. People being tortured and killed or any act of hate towards any one group is horrific. Violence needs to be stopped for good."

As the news about her signing an open letter to President Joe Biden came to light, internet users started calling her out and said that she was backing out from taking a stand on the war. She is now doing "damage control."

One of the social media users @PRINCEOFPOPSTAN reacted to this news shared by Buzzing Pop on X and wrote, "Damage control is not activism."

It is worth noting that Selena is not the only celebrity to sign the open letter as she signed it along with several others like Anoushka Shankar, Bella Hadid, Gigi Hadid, Ben Affleck, Bradley Cooper, Channing Tatum, Drake, Dua Lipa, Joaquin Phoenix, Joe Alwyn, Kristen Stewart, Michael Moore and Sarah Jones, and among others. As per reports, this initiative was backed by organizations Oxfam America and ActionAid USA.

Social media users criticize Selena Gomez for signing an open letter to Joe Biden for ceasefire

As people online came across the news of Selena Gomez signing an open letter to President Biden for a ceasefire, they started reacting to it and said that now the singer is trying to fix the damage as she recently stated that she does not support any of what is going on in the world.

People have reacted by saying that Selena Gomez is just doing this to stay relevant. While others are saying that she is kind of successful in gaining attention & making everything about her.

The Only Murders in the Building star said that she is taking a break from Instagram because she is done with the things that are going on in the world. Moreover, it is also worth noting that Selena Gomes shared a post on Instagram on October 10, 2023, and ever since then, she has taken a break from the video-picture-sharing platform.