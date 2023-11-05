"That's a new level of crazy": Siya's cryptic Instagram posts allegedly shared by the rapper's former girlfriend spark concern online

Social media users were taken aback when a few concerning posts were shared on popular rapper Siya's Instagram account. One post featured a picture of her being handcuffed by the police, as the caption claimed that she was being arrested for domestic violence. Another post included a lengthy caption about how she allegedly struggled with substance addiction and used to abuse her former girlfriend.

As per HotNewHipHop, the posts seemed to have been written from the perspective of a former partner. Fans also speculated that her former girlfriend, DeNai Marie has shared the posts on the rapper's account.

“Got arrested on some domestic violence all because I wanna abuse my girl and lie and be outside,” the caption of one of the posts read.

While the posts have now been deleted, they left fans shocked, with many speculating that her account had been hacked. As an Instagram user, @theshaderoom, posted about the same on the platform, several netizens took to the comments section to react to the situation.

Social media users left concerned as the rapper allegedly uploaded alarming posts on Instagram. (Image via Instagram/@kinxkhxdy)

"She needs help": Social media users react as they believe Siya's ex allegedly shared several concerning posts via her account

As three concerning posts were shared on Siya's account, social media users were left alarmed and shocked as the captions were about domestic violence, substance abuse, and Siya allegedly having a drinking problem. While the posts were deleted after a short while, many social media users took screenshots and shared them on various platforms.

As the screenshots circulated on Instagram, many speculated that Siya's account had been hacked. Many also took to the comments section of @theshaderoom's post and alleged that Siya's former girlfriend could have posted from the rapper's account.

Social media users left concerned as rapper allegedly shares alarming posts on Instagram. (Image via Instagram)

It is important to note that it is currently unclear who shared the posts on the rapper's account. The popular rapper has also remained tight-lipped about the ongoing situation and is yet to address the same.