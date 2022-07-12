Isaac Nformangum wanted: Search continues for man who threatened to kill Senator Ted Cruz and other Republicans

A Houston resident, Isaac Nformangum, is charged with allegedly threatening to assassinate Republican legislators and Texas Senator Ted Cruz. According to officials, the accused is now at large after skipping a court session.

22-year-old Isaac Nformangum has a warrant out for his arrest after allegedly making a threatening phone call to Ted Cruz's office on June 26. Reportedly, in the call, through cryptic statements, Isaac Nformangum expressed his desire to have the Voting Rights Act abolished.

LadyFedUp @LadyOneFed FUGITIVE - Harris County, TX - Isaac Ambe Nformangum, 22 (looks much older). Faces a felony charge of terroristic threat for threatening violence and murder against Sen. Ted Cruz & other members of the Texas Republican Party. FUGITIVE - Harris County, TX - Isaac Ambe Nformangum, 22 (looks much older). Faces a felony charge of terroristic threat for threatening violence and murder against Sen. Ted Cruz & other members of the Texas Republican Party. https://t.co/3mZsBHhw9Z

The local district attorney's office released a transcript of the message, as reported by Fox News, that read,

"Be it by a bullet to the face or by the smashing of a brick in your skull"

Isaac Nformangum allegedly recognized as a terroristic threat

After being released on bond on July 3, Nformangum, who claimed that Republicans had taken away his ability to vote, was scheduled to appear in court on Friday. His whereabouts right now remains unclear.

As per the reports, he said in the phone call,

"Hello and good afternoon Senator Rafael. This is one of the many Afro-American constituents of whom you are representative of here in Texas, as you currently serve from the Senate."

He continued,

"I have just read the, uh, Texas Republican Party's platform for this current 2022 year, uh, wherein it is apparent that your many colleagues intend...intend to have the voting act right acts repealed and not reauthorized?"

Reportedly, Nformangum ended by clearly threatening the Senator on the call and said,

"Every last one of your Republican colleagues to have signed off on that platform is to be found, and is to be found and killed. It is a civic duty of every American citizen or resident to see it that every last one of your colleagues is to be killed. Killed. Be it by finding you in a public or by trailing you to your very, by your very public homes."

According to KPRC TV, the call on June 26 ended with 30 seconds of silence. The incident was reported by US Capitol Police to the Harris County Sheriff's Office in Texas the next day, according to court records obtained by the source.

The phone number was traced to a woman who shared Nformangum's last name. According to court filings, they later discovered Isaac Nformangum's Instagram account, where a YouTube video featured a recording of his voice that matched the speaker of the threatening call.

On July 3, Isaac Nformangum was detained and charged with making a terroristic threat. He was later freed on a PR Bond.

However, the DA's office told FOX 26 that the 22-year-old is a wanted fugitive and that there is an active warrant out for his arrest because he failed to appear in court on Friday.

