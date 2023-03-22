“It actually happened a few years ago”: Netizens react to Lee Youngji’s past clip of using the N-word resurfacing on Twitter

Show Me The Money winner Lee Youngji’s past clip of saying the N-word on a show called Good Girl resurfaced on Twitter a few days ago. Netizens began criticizing the 20-year-old rapper for her ignorance of the word and for using it casually.

Soon after the video went viral, some netizens came forward to inform others that the video was from two years ago. In 2020 too, the same controversy broke out, and the rapper apologized by replying to a fan’s Instagram DM.

The video started doing the rounds in 2021 as well, and the rapper publicly apologized for her mistake on TikTok at the time. Many netizens believed that the clip was recent and criticized Lee Youngji, but some people told them it was from several years ago.

Lee Youngji’s past video of her saying the N-word does rounds on social media, receives mixed responses from netizens

In 2020, Lee Youngji appeared on Mnet’s reality show Good Girl. It included female artists from various fields, such as rappers, singers, idols, etc., showing off their skills on and off stage. In one episode, the now 20-year-old rapper was practicing American rapper Tyga’s Ayy Macarena.

While rehearsing for Tyga’s Ayy Macarena, the 20-year-old artist sang the original lyrics, which included the N-word in the chorus. The clip landed the Show Me The Money winner in great trouble several times in the past and has now once again resurfaced on the internet.

Lee Youngji has soared to recognition in recent years, with several of her ventures becoming successful. Her popular show, My Alcohol Diary, aka No Prepare, aka Nothing Much Prepared, on YouTube saw her bring out a different side of K-pop idols as it was a loud and hilarious drinking talk show.

In the meantime, she also appeared on the classic rap competition Show Me The Money season 11 and became the first-ever female rapper to win the show. She also recently featured on SEVENTEEN’s subunit BSS’ comeback title track, Fighting.

Being on many K-pop fans’ radar, her clip from the 2020 competition show Good Girl began doing the rounds. While most netizens called her out for being ignorant, some posted screenshots where she had apologized for her mistakes twice in the past, once in 2020 and 2021.

The rapper's apology for using the N-word in the past (Image via TikTok/poppywqicky)

mari | semi ia bc of uni 💀 @mjampire youngji apologised again for saying the n word on good girl bc a lot of people have started bringing it up again on her tiktok (it's kinda out of order sry) youngji apologised again for saying the n word on good girl bc a lot of people have started bringing it up again on her tiktok (it's kinda out of order sry) https://t.co/fsqP0AyXgn

However, criticism of the Show Me The Money rapper continued to make the rounds on social media. Take a look at how some netizens reacted below:

pluto ♡ caitlin 🎧 WONJIN DAY !! @luvrplu not ppl just figuring out youngji said the n word not ppl just figuring out youngji said the n word 💀

leo @YUJ1NER i thought everyone knew lee youngji said the n word on good girl and that’s why i didn’t see her on my tl anymore i thought everyone knew lee youngji said the n word on good girl and that’s why i didn’t see her on my tl anymore

momo 🌼 @lovelydkk just saw a clip of youngji saying the n word just saw a clip of youngji saying the n word https://t.co/v2yhRmZnIX

flora @ujieffect i mean, i’m not dumbfounded youngji said the n word, especially when you look at who she surrounds herself with, but i just had hope for her. that’s on me lmao. i mean, i’m not dumbfounded youngji said the n word, especially when you look at who she surrounds herself with, but i just had hope for her. that’s on me lmao.

kd | LOONA IS 12 @le_sslayafim nah youngji sayin the n word and chaeyoungs shirts all in one week is jus crazyyyyy although the youngji thing isn’t thaaatttt surprising nah youngji sayin the n word and chaeyoungs shirts all in one week is jus crazyyyyy although the youngji thing isn’t thaaatttt surprising

Lee Youngji has not yet commented on the controversy.

Meanwhile, the 20-year-old rapper’s hit show, My Alcohol Diary, ended its season 1 on a high note by inviting BTS’ Jin. The season finale aired on October 20 last year with a confirmation that it will return soon for the second season.

On March 21, South Korean news outlet Star News reported that BLACKPINK’s Jisoo would be the first guest of My Alcohol Diary season 2. The BLACKPINK rapper will guest on the drinking talk show as part of her promotion for the solo debut album ME, scheduled for release on March 31.

Season 2 of My Alcohol Diary will reportedly premiere on April 7, 2023.

Poll : 0 votes