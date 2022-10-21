“The BTS of YouTube”: Jin showers praises on Lee Young-ji’s Nothing Much Prepared drinking show

Lee Young-ji's popular show Nothing Much Prepared (aka My Alcohol Diary) ended its season 1 run on a legendary note with BTS' Jin as her finale guest. The oldest member of the K-pop septet lauded her show.

At one point in the conversation, Young-ji mentioned that she had heard the BTS' member enjoyed watching Nothing Much Prepared. The Epiphany singer did not sugarcoat his answer and honestly replied that he was not an avid fan, but the YouTube algorithm recommended the episodes to him since the show usually ranked No. 1 on the platform.

The host's excitement decreased after hearing that he was not "an avid fan." The K-pop idol then gave her an unexpected compliment. The idol said:

“You guys are the BTS of YouTube”

The Finale of Nothing Much Prepared gives fans memorable interactions between BTS' Jin and Lee Young-ji

◡̈ @taebokkiii Youngji really fell asleep after getting drunk so Jin had to do the ending ment of her last episode show Youngji really fell asleep after getting drunk so Jin had to do the ending ment of her last episode show 😭😭😭 https://t.co/ezesk5kiDA

Nothing Much Prepared is a new talk show where the host, Lee Young-ji, invites guests home and shares a couple of drinks with them. The show aired its first episode on June 24, 2022, with TXT's Soobin and instantly became a much-liked show since watching idols getting drunk and opening up about their lives was a rare sight for fans.

The show's finale episode aired on October 20, 2022, with BTS' Jin as a guest. Although known as an introvert, the K-pop idol opened up about several things, including what makes the septet a great team, why he does not have friends, and more. Additionally, Lee Young-ji's loud, extroverted energy, especially when drunk, gave fans unforgettable moments.

Aʀᴍʏsᴛ⁷★シ︎ˢˡᵒʷ🧑‍🚀 @GirlArmy0613



@BTS_twt LMAO youngji was so loud that jin thought she would hit him LMAO youngji was so loud that jin thought she would hit him 😭😭😭@BTS_twt https://t.co/dZaAGvHhuT

Jin first complimented the host and the team for being "The BTS of YouTube" since they were always No. 1 on the platform. Proving that he had watched some episodes, he even shared that he knew her bathroom door was broken.

𝙆𝙊𝙊𝙆𝙅𝙄𝙉 • 국진 @Dev_jinkook Youngji: I've heard you're a fan of our program

Jin: I am not an avid fan but ik your bathroom is broken 🤣🤣🤣 Youngji: I've heard you're a fan of our programJin: I am not an avid fan but ik your bathroom is broken 🤣🤣🤣

The episode also allowed fans to see BTS' Jin shine in all his solo glory. The Epiphany singer is known for his witty remarks, hilarious comments, honesty, and ability to follow any conversation smoothly.

The BTS member revealed that it was the first time in 5-6 years that he had solo filmed with a third party. He worked with BIGHIT MUSIC's in-house production team and group schedules all these years, which hardly gave him any time to film with anyone outside the group or the agency.

Throughout Nothing Much Prepared, fans saw glimpses of his humble behavior. Every time Young-ji stood up or bowed in respect, the K-pop idol did the same. He even hilariously asked her to sit down multiple times as he did not have the strength to stand. However, his competitive spirit as the Halligalli Master took over when Young-ji recommended a drinking game.

jungkook’s wife (real)⁷ @jjksmixtape JIN GETTING COMFORTABLE ENOUGH TO START DRUNK YELLING AT YOUNGJI ABT HALLIGALLI WAS MY FAV THING LIKE HIS VOICE IS ABOUT TO GIVE OUT JIN GETTING COMFORTABLE ENOUGH TO START DRUNK YELLING AT YOUNGJI ABT HALLIGALLI WAS MY FAV THING LIKE HIS VOICE IS ABOUT TO GIVE OUT 😭 https://t.co/YNMRPDY5pM

Young-ji shared that Nothing Much Prepared is currently on a break. It will return with a new season in the future.

On the other hand, Jin will release his solo debut album titled The Astronaut on October 28, 2022. He will perform with Coldplay at their upcoming concert in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on the same day. He will enlist for mandatory military service after his release.

