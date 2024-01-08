"It was cute": Jo Koy reacts to Taylor Swift sipping her drink as he cracks controversial NFL joke at the Golden Globes

Stand-up comedian and actor Jo Koy grabbed headlines after making a joke about Taylor Swift's NFL appearances during the Golden Globes event. Koy, who was the host of the 2024 Golden Globes, joked during his opening monologue and said,

"The big difference between the Golden Globes and the NFL? At the Golden Globes, we have fewer camera shots of Taylor Swift."

Taylor Swift, who was seated in the audience, seemingly responded to the joke with a neutral facial expression and a sip of her drink. After this, Jo Koy was asked about Swift's reaction by Entertainment Tonight at Billboard’s Golden Globes afterparty. He replied to that by saying that "it was cute."

He said,

"Aww, man, it was cute. I was just saying it was cute, I was just saying it’s less cutaways, that’s all."

Koy also reacted to Taylor taking a sip from her drink when he cracked the controversial NFL joke and said,

"Maybe she was thirsty? Maybe she just needed to drink the champagne."

It is also worth noting that in 2023, Swift attended several NFL games to show support to her boyfriend, Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs. However, the cameras at these games focused on her many times, and that left people discussing it.

For those unaware, Swift was nominated for her Eras Tour movie in the category of cinematic and box office achievement but lost to Barbie in the Golden Globes 2024.

Taylor Swift previously spoke about camera's focus on her during NFL game

In an interview with Time Magazine, Taylor addressed the issue of a lot of focus being on her while she's seen attending an NFL game. She said,

"I’m just there to support Travis. I have no awareness of if I’m being shown too much and pissing off a few dads, Brads, and Chads."

She also said,

"There’s a camera, like, a half-mile away, and you don’t know where it is, and you have no idea when the-camera is putting you in the broadcast, so I don’t know if I’m being shown 17 times or once."

Kelce, defending Swift, acknowledged the mixed reactions she receives at games but praised her popularity. He said on a podcast,

"There might’ve been a few Brads and Chads that were booing, but for the most part, everybody was screaming their tail off for her."

Taylor Swift made her appearance at the Golden Globes event in a stunning green gown. It is also worth noting that her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, the Kansas City Chiefs player, did not attend the Golden Globes alongside Swift.

Taylor attended the Golden Globes with her best friends, Selena Gomez and Keleigh Sperry. Videos also went viral from the event, in which Taylor and Selena were seen gossiping during the event.