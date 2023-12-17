“It looked like Kroy may have hit [Kim].” RHOA's Kim Zolciak-Biermann allegedly gets into explosive fight with husband

Bravo’s Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kim Zolciak-Biermann recently got into an explosive fight with her husband Kroy Biermann at their Georgia mansion. Last seen in the recently concluded Season 15 of RHOA, Kim was involved in the fight on November 20, and the incident ended up with cops showing up at the couple’s house.

This was a result of the couple’s child calling the cops. The two have 6 children that they raise, and one of the two sons ended up calling the police late at night. According to US Weekly, cops initially showed up due to a suspected ‘domestic disturbance’ but soon realized that the matter may be more serious than presumed.

RHOA’s Kim Zolciak-Biermann gets into a huge fight with husband Kroy Biermann

The incident has resulted in a range of quick updates. Police are currently looking to investigate the matter further as reports claim the RHOA star has already started thinking about her future without her husband. This is largely due to the RHOA star reportedly selling some of her husband’s belongings on the internet.

Regardless, when police arrived at the scene, the kids ended up telling the cops that "it looked like Kroy may have hit [Kim]." When probed for more details about the incident, the child asserted that Biermann “placed his hand near her face,” clarifying that it was not done in an “aggressive manner.” Instead, Kroy was merely trying to make the RHOA star "stop talking or telling her to move away."

Other children present consistently informed the officers that the dispute “never turned physical” and emphasized that their parents were “just yelling at each other.”

The report from the cops claimed that Kroy had become ‘verbally combative’ after he was initially asked questions. He resisted their attempt to enter the house even after cops explained that they were trying to investigate a possible crime.

The bodycam footage released from the incident saw a heated argument unfold between the couple as well. Kroy is a former NFL player and has previously accused Kim of infidelity.

He had also made a range of other allegations, including the fact that Kim had been careless with his money. Additionally, Kroy was heard claiming that the couple is heading towards divorce simply because of the extramarital affairs that Kim has had.

Regardless, while authorities eventually concluded that no crime had taken place, they tried to intervene and mediate the situation. The argument led to Kim deciding to spend a night at a hotel along with her daughter. Regardless, the two are currently scheduled to be in court for a mediation session before January 31, 2024.

While initial reports suggested a range of concerning elements, it seems as if no crime took place. However, the argument is surely going to be a huge turning point for their marriage. Kray has already claimed multiple times that he is in the process of getting a divorce from his partner.